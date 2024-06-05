Herb made a bad call in Michal/Holland

While Michal probably should have tapped, he didn't, and Herb prematurely stopped the fight because he thought Michal was reaching to tap. The arm had already "popped" well before he actually stopped it, but herb let it continue. He just misread it, and he's gotten a pass for it.







At this level, the ref doesn't get to stop the fight because he thinks you might be hurt. Look at literally any of Rouseys armbars, or the jones/vitor one, or several other subs. If they don't tap, and are still concious, the fight goes on. We've seen multiple fighters continue with severe joint/limb damage, even aside from subs. Fighters getting their foot or hand broke, blowing their knee out, etc. Stopping a fight due to injury is a doctor's call.







Don't misunderstand me, I'm not saying Michal would have won, or that not tapping was the right thing to do, but rather just pointing out that it's kind of crazy that Herb blatantly made a bad call and nobody is saying anything about it.