Law Headlining Crime V5

Mod note: This thread will serve as our new headlining crime mega thread. There are many horrid crimes that occur and make news headlines, but don’t truly have a political angle to opine on in their own thread. Threads like that will get merged here so conversation can continue, but we don’t fill the front page of the WR with them.

Normally would think it is a targeted incident and not bother posting, but this article says it is believed to be random at this point. Likely still is a targeting, at least the first victim.

www.nbcchicago.com

‘Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after multiple people fatally shot inside 2 Joliet homes

Police in Joliet were urgently searching for a suspect considered “armed and dangerous” after several people were found dead from gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The suspect, Romeo Nance, was said to be driving a Red Toyota Camry with the license plate Q730412. He was...
www.nbcchicago.com www.nbcchicago.com





Dude is obviously a criminal, given he has multiple mug shots. Wonder how he got a gun!

romeonance___29111612193.png
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Wonder how he got a gun!
Given its Chicago, there's literally dozens of ways a criminal could illegally gain possession of a firearm.

Off the top of my head....
*Private sale. (Yes, its possible)
*Illegal sale on the streets.
*Borrowed from a friend/family.
*A gun he's always owned, even before his first felony.
*Stolen (There's dozens of possible circumstances). [Most likely probability]
*Arms trafficking.
*Bought from a gun store, and his felony was never reported to the database.

Any other means I'm leaving out?
 
I say we take guns out of the hands of hundreds of millions of good law abiding citizens because this man abused owning a firearm. I think that will make everyone safer.

Law abiding citizens are responsible for this amirite?
 
William Munny said:
victims random?
Much worse than previously reported when I made thread, which was one dead at a location and one wounded at a different.

Now a total of 7 dead and several more injured



Edit: I seen at least 3 different mug shots for this dude, and he is not yet arrested for this. Why are people like this left on the streets?
 
William Munny said:
victims random?
"The Will County Sheriff's office said in the release that the victims in both shootings on Sunday "are not connected to one another in any way" and that the incidents appear to be "random in nature" despite the red Toyota Camry being seen at both crime scenes Sunday and the incident Monday."
 
What sort of mental defective names their kid Romeo ?
 
@mods feel free to merge into headlining crime thread and/or delete once issue is resolve. But just saw this story and wanted to warn potential people. If any sherbro is in the area, be safe!

In Juliet, IL?

Wow…

O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?
 
Copper Burner said:
I say we take guns out of the hands of hundreds of millions of good law abiding citizens because this man abused owning a firearm. I think that will make everyone safer.

Law abiding citizens are responsible for this amirite?
Put up a few gun free zone signs too.

If this guy saw a sign that said gun free zone, he would be like, "oh shit, foiled again!!" then he would go home and everyone would live happily ever after.
 
