THEfightsAREfixed
we can do it
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 9, 2018
- Messages
- 12,550
- Reaction score
- 10,580
do you like to wear a hat ? i used to wear beanies with a little bill in them in middle school and old school snapbacks with the little cord around the front that old dudes like to rock
now i barely if ever wear things on my head
do you like to wear a hat or do you keep your head bare ?
please share your thoughts and feelings and lightly discuss hats ITT
ty ily
now i barely if ever wear things on my head
do you like to wear a hat or do you keep your head bare ?
please share your thoughts and feelings and lightly discuss hats ITT
ty ily