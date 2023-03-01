Social hats

we can do it
do you like to wear a hat ? i used to wear beanies with a little bill in them in middle school and old school snapbacks with the little cord around the front that old dudes like to rock

now i barely if ever wear things on my head

do you like to wear a hat or do you keep your head bare ?

please share your thoughts and feelings and lightly discuss hats ITT

ty ily
 
Only in winter to keep my head and ears warm. Never wore ball caps since they messed up my hair and made me sweat.
 
I'm balding, so yeah.
Most of the time it's a simple backward caps.

When I wanna feel a little more classy
I stole this guy look, but in less cool 'cause I'm white.
Screen-Shot-2017-12-14-at-5.02.09-PM-1-1513288978.png
 
After seeing Over the Top, I wore a backward baseball cap until I was 30, at the gym or on training runs lol.

giphy.gif


Nowadays not so much. I don't usually wear a hat but if it's really cold or if I have a cold, I wear a polartec watch cap to keep my head and ears warm. If it's really sunny I wear a boonie hat to keep the sun out of my eyes.
 
I'm a gentleman, scholar, lover and not a fighter

fedora.gif
 
I wear a baseball cap when I go outside to prevent sunburn.
 
I Am Legion said:
I started wearing Boston Scally Caps (Irish Flat caps)

flat_cap_boston_scally.jpg
Click to expand...
I have a couple like this from Banana Republic. My buddy always makes fun of me and tells me I should just grow a beard and become the “craft beer guy” now. Lol fuck that guy I just like these hats.
 
I wear a hat all the time when I'm outside the house. I don't want to distract people with my huge forehead.
 
At winter I like wearing toques a lot even though I have long hair now.
 
Working in the yard for sure....I have a John Deere hat that is over 20 years old....Never in public unless it's a day off, and I'm being lazy. I only own the one hat...:eek:
 
I'd like to explore the world of hats, but don't know if I can pull any of them off without looking like a hipster.
 
Just a regular ol' ball cap. Had like 5 or 6 different Pitt ones in rotation while my son was attending college.

Now that he's out in Chicago, he got me these for Christmas:

media.nl


media.nl
 
