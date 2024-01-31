IRS

Just went to a tax assistance office and filed some taxes and forms and ultimately had a surprisingly pleasant experience and my man Hector was very complimentary of Washington State which is where I went to school for some years.

How do you feel about the IRS ?

What have your experiences been ?

Should we abolish the federal income tax and the federal reserve like the original Americans would have or should we essentially continue to live as perpetual slaves in servitude to a central government which has turned it back on us in favor of personal gain by way of foreign powers?

Please share your thoughts on the Internal Revenue Service in a thoughtful and mature way ITT.

Peace be with you. <3

TLDR: the IRS, do u fux w it ?
 
my man Hector
This is your IRS agent? Also how much did the IRS promise to take off your back taxes owed to shill for it on Sherdog?

be5d2eaa62407ff2209370c8a806b19a.jpg
 
Do NOT mess with them. They can make your life hell. But if you think you've been taxed unfairly lawyer up.
 
I do not live in the US, but we have a system where you have to visit our taxation body only if you fuck up on a great scale or operate with HUGE amounts of money.
All else is done through a web application. And my taxes are calculated for me by the state based on the data provided by my employer. If you own a business you provide the data yourself but they still count it for you and you can apply for tax deductions if you have grounds for that.
So I would not know how it is, really.
 
Fuck the IRS and Fuck the "Federal" Reserve which is not federal (it is private) and has no reserves.

Biggest most corrupt scam ever perpetrated on the USA.

Congress has sole authority to issue currency as stipulated in the constitution. Debt free fucking American money with no greedy cocksucker charging interest.

Funny little coincidence, every US president who was assassinated were outspoken against central banks and or issued legitimate congress issued currency.

Check out Kennedy and I believe the "green backs" which do not say "this note represents a debt to the federal reserve".
I think they were backed in silver.
Aka actual VALUE.

In closing, fuck all of the following people and organizations, fuck their families, their bloodlines and their dogs, they should all be murdered immediately.

The Federal Reserve
IRS
WEF
UN
CIA
FBI
Blackrock
Vanguard
State St Capitol
Bilderberg Group
G20

<PlusJuan> fuck these assholes.
 
