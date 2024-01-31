THEfightsAREfixed
we can do it
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 9, 2018
- Messages
- 12,559
- Reaction score
- 10,589
Just went to a tax assistance office and filed some taxes and forms and ultimately had a surprisingly pleasant experience and my man Hector was very complimentary of Washington State which is where I went to school for some years.
How do you feel about the IRS ?
What have your experiences been ?
Should we abolish the federal income tax and the federal reserve like the original Americans would have or should we essentially continue to live as perpetual slaves in servitude to a central government which has turned it back on us in favor of personal gain by way of foreign powers?
Please share your thoughts on the Internal Revenue Service in a thoughtful and mature way ITT.
Peace be with you. <3
TLDR: the IRS, do u fux w it ?
