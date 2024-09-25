International Half a million illegal migrants to be given residency by Spain

So to Fight "Racism"

Spain is going to grant 40,000 undocumented illegal migrants.
Those out of 500,000 migrants that are in Spain and are undocumented illegal migrants.


Of course, NGOs are supporting and pushing this under the claims of fighting racism. So to fight racism let's bring and grant half a million undocumented foreigners living in Spain. Or in Europe?
How is this going to fight Racism?

These NGOs are clowns.

Source
"NGOs supporting the project are highlighting the work of irregular migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic in sectors essential for society, such as caring for the elderly, delivering food to homes or harvesting fruit and vegetables. Campaigners have said that failure to 'regularise' this group of migrants would violate their fundamental rights, prevent them from contributing to society and make it impossible to plan and develop the public services necessary for all citizens.
Half a million illegal migrants to be given residency by Spain

Immigration has become a key concern for Spaniards after 40,000 illegal migrants arrived by sea or land in the year to mid-September – a 49 percent increase on 2023, according to Spain’s interior ministry.
Looks like the foot is on the other shoe now!

Are they up to taking some from...





never mind.
 
Siver! said:
My friend from London moved to Spain.

I've no idea why Spain are so desperate to be anglicized like this, but good for them!
In 711 Spain used to be conquered by the Moors.
It seems the leftist parties have forgotten this in Spain.

This whole thing to allow undocumented illegal migrants residency, because NGOs protested, is going to backfire on the Leftist government.
 
degoj99 said:
Maybe Spain is nostalgic re: when it was under Muslim control, and wants to get back to that? Good start.
History sometimes is easily forgotten through time even what happened 1000 or 700 years ago.
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
In 711 Spain used to be conquered by the Moors.
It seems the leftist parties have forgotten this in Spain.

This whole thing to allow undocumented illegal migrants residency, because NGOs protested, is going to backfire on the Leftist government.
Yeah I don't think policy in 2024 has much to do with 711, so I think you're right in that they "forgot" that.
 
degoj99 said:
Maybe Spain is nostalgic re: when it was under Muslim control, and wants to get back to that? Good start.
Barteh said:
We'll do another reconquista no worries.
GoldenWolf87 said:
In 711 Spain used to be conquered by the Moors.
It seems the leftist parties have forgotten this in Spain.

This whole thing to allow undocumented illegal migrants residency, because NGOs protested, is going to backfire on the Leftist government.
Lol at the fascists doing their usual race war fantasies.

Here are the Muslims in Spain conquering and dominating

If these people would integrate and accept the culture it wouldn't be an issue but that probably won't be the case.
 
The XL said:
If these people would integrate and accept the culture it wouldn't be an issue but that probably won't be the case.
Aren't most illegals in Spain Latin Americans? maybe not since Latin Americans can get a residence real fast.
 
Horiguchi'sEar said:
Spaniards should just immigrate to North Africa and start a new empire
Oh no, that would be a major problem. That's the maddest part here. Take any country these immigrants are coming from. Try moving there without permission. You'd last 48hrs. Jail or shipped out.
 
The_Renaissance said:
Oh no, that would be a major problem. That's the maddest part here. Take any country these immigrants are coming from. Try moving there without permission. You'd last 48hrs. Jail or shipped out.
Got a source on that?

I don't know about African and Middle Eastern countries, but at least Latin American ones aren't doing mass deportations and combing through its population to see who's there legally or illegally. It costs too much and the benefit isn't worth the effort.

The only ones that spend tons of resources controlling the movement of all its people and jailing and expelling those are that outside the law are totalitarian hellholes like North Korea, Myanmar, Belarus and others.
 
I have a feeling China or Russia is behind all this trying to fill Western countries with people that will have higher crime rates and lower test scores and the need for more welfare, and those people will have many children who will also have lower test scores, higher crime rates and permanent welfare.

At this point, it's much too late for Europe. A few countries like Norway have started to reverse course, but too little too late.
 
