highlighting the work of irregular migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic in sectors essential for society, such as caring for the elderly, delivering food to homes or harvesting fruit and vegetables. Campaigners have said that failure to 'regularise' this group of migrants would prevent them from contributing to society and make it impossible to plan and develop the public services necessary for all citizens.

Immigration has become a key concern for Spaniards after 40,000 illegal migrants arrived by sea or land in the year to mid-September – a 49 percent increase on 2023, according to Spain’s interior ministry. Click to expand...

So to Fight "Racism"Spain is going to grant 40,000 undocumented illegal migrants.Those out of 500,000 migrants that are in Spain and are undocumented illegal migrants.Of course, NGOs are supporting and pushing this under the claims of fighting racism. So to fight racism let's bring and grant half a million undocumented foreigners living in Spain. Or in Europe?How is this going to fight Racism?These NGOs are clowns.