Crime Immigration and crime. The US has to be much more selective about where they get migrants from

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,769
Reaction score
2,004
I was watching Bill Maher and he praises hispanic migrants for assimilating better into society than some other migrants coming in elsewhere in the world. Just goes to show how out of touch some people are. I'm Hispanic and when I go into a Hispanic dominated area, I'm always on the lookout because people there tend to fuck with you. People from their cars throw shit at you, yell at you, generally fuck with other people for no reason. And these people have been here for generations. A lot of them don't even speak Spanish anymore, but they still behave like they live in the 3rd world. Graffiti everywhere. Gangs everywhere, in every neighborhood. I remember as a kid in Long Beach, CA, back in the 80s, we used to beat the shit out of the Asians we see anywhere just because. Same with the blacks. The culture sucks and it has lived on though not as bad as back then.

I have relatives that move to the midwest and once the community grows a bit, you will instantly have gangs. My nephew was born in LA, moved to small town in Ohio and now he's 12 and part of an LA click over there, robbing white people's homes and now he's in juvenile detention.

My point is, this country has to be very selective of what country they're taking migrants from. They're not all equal.

seems like Germany has the same problem. They're destroying their communites with all that graffiti and crime. I just read the comments and its mostly Turkish migrants and other middle easterners ruining their neighborhoods with crime and graffiti



Tcla4qe.jpeg
 
And now I've been seeing a lot more Romanian gypsies do all kinds of scams the last few years. I've been seeing the little girl funeral scam at stop lights more often. They're butting heads with the local leeches of society.
 
F1980 said:
I'm Hispanic and when I go into a Hispanic dominated area, I'm always on the lookout because people there tend to fuck with you. People from their cars throw shit at you, yell at you, generally fuck with other people for no reason.
Click to expand...

Yeah bro, I can't set a foot in a Hispanic area without them throwing their tacos at me from their cars.
 
Islam will be the majority religion in the US and Europe inshallah!
 
F1980 said:
My point is, this country has to be very selective of what country they're taking migrants from. They're not all equal.
Click to expand...
You realize that they are different types of people within every country ever. Some are good and some are bad. It’s not a difficult concept to grapple with.

Nonetheless, Blacklisting people (with no criminal history) that want to work here and carve better lives for themselves because they are from XYZ region is stupid. There is more to a person than where they came out the womb.

That being said, I’m not opposed to ceilings for immigration in general.
 
The sign on the front door says nothing about being selective. In fact it pleads to welcome the weak and poor. It asks for exiles even.

You can thank a bunch of shitty virtue signalling for the monumental problems seen today.
 
I say we need a lot more Vietnamese and Filipina women
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Social US expels more than 100 Chinese migrants in rare mass deportation
Replies
12
Views
735
evansusmc2
evansusmc2

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,758
Messages
56,604,292
Members
175,305
Latest member
luvzo

Share this page

Back
Top