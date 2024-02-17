Green Bay Packers 2024: The Power of Love

Deffid
mega pint of fake tears
So, IIRC they made the first offseason moves this day last year, from here on out every decision is focused on next season, we have the new DC and are ready to discuss free agency and draft. Perfect time to do the 2024 thread! @PUO3 @UVee old one can be locked then.
As everyone knows, Jeff Hafley is the new DC and this time there were some interesting changes when it comes to position coaches as well (as posted in the old thread). We should expect a change to 4-3, a little more aggressive approach, less super soft zone. Whether it works it remains to be seen. I'm excited for the substantial change, I also think the super soft zone Fancio system has run it's course slowly but surely. That's why I like LaFleur being on top of that development. Generally in end of game situations I'd rather be aggressive, maybe even give up a quicker TD, but be able to answer with some time left, rather than bleeding the clock to almost zero and still giving up the game deciding FG/TD.
Most of in house free agents aren't worth much, so I'd expect most to walk. Maybe they bring back Savage a couple of cheap others. I also expect Bakh to be straight up cut, sadly, Campbell will likely be cut, too (June 1st or before, who knows). Love can only sign a new deal in May, not talking about that, we can do it when the time comes. To be clear from the beginning, the Packers *could* free up like 50 million for FA this year, but that would fuck up the next few years, so expect maybe 15 million to 20 million cap space to work with on in house and external FAs. I'd use the same approach, because you don't want to ruin the great looking 2025 cap space too much.
Another reason, there aren't that many holes to fill and they have five draft picks in the Top 100, mayyyybe a 4th rounder comp pick, but that might turn into a 5th due to Lazard sucking so bad this season. Jumping to the needs:
- Safety
- O-Line depth in general
- CB due to Stokes and Jaires injury problems
- LB
- RB
There are a lot of RBs and Safety free agents to sign, also some possible LBs, while the draft isn't as strong at RB and Safety. I assume that they will attack the Safety position aggressively come March, with a surprise RB signing being possible. Otherwise it might be a lot of interest in players who got cut, before FA and post June 1 as well. That's what their free agency will likely mostly look, but this March they are at least able to sign like two sought after guys on day one to day three.
Happy offseason you guys @JackWhite @ralphc1 @volodya @Partlow @INeedARemedy @BAM and all the others who I forgot