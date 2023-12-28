THEfightsAREfixed said: Joker 2



Gladiator 2



Venom 3



Inside out 2



Borderlands



Argyle



Madam Web



Ghostbusters everythings cold now



Civil War



Mickey 17



The Fall Guy



Thanks for sharing and answering my inquiry.I will probably watch Joker 2.Joaquim Phoenix really disappeared into that character in a degree i rarely see outside of Gary Oldman, and he is usually doing so in supporting roles. Also the way the first film ends in civil unrest really leaves things open for interesting development if done right.Others will depend on the buzz and if it seems like they are well received.Seems like a lot of unnecessary sequels to stories that were fairly complete in their original form.I saw a trailer for Civil War, and while the concept of exploring a 2024 or later era civil war is interesting, I would be absolutely fucking shocked if that didn't turn into a steaming pile of horseshit propaganda, particularly given the fact that it looks to be big budget and I know how politically skewed and brainwashed the film industry is.