THEfightsAREfixed
we can do it
@Silver
- Joined
Jun 9, 2018
- Messages
- 12,743
- Reaction score
- 11,010
Here we go again folks, another year, another chance to crack open our skulls and let the twisted minds of Hollyweird fill our minds with their putrid filth!
I saw a graphic the other day showing how many sequels are coming out 2024, maybe some won’t suk donkey dix ?
What movies are you looking forward to in the next year ?
Happy Holidaze and a wappy New Year !
(Deadpool 3 looks like it could be fun, kingdom of the plant of the apes a welcome addition, Dune 2 is going to at least look cool, etc)
