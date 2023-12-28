Movies Most HIGHLY Anticipated Movies of 2024

Here we go again folks, another year, another chance to crack open our skulls and let the twisted minds of Hollyweird fill our minds with their putrid filth!

I saw a graphic the other day showing how many sequels are coming out 2024, maybe some won’t suk donkey dix ?
What movies are you looking forward to in the next year ?

Happy Holidaze and a wappy New Year !

(Deadpool 3 looks like it could be fun, kingdom of the plant of the apes a welcome addition, Dune 2 is going to at least look cool, etc)
 
Dune part 2.


EDIT: I just found out this baby is coming out and is going to have Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson, Stranger Things S5)


MV5BMjU3MTBhODAtNGM2OS00Yzc4LWE2NzQtMTA1M2VjY2RiNjhhXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMjYwNDA2MDE@._V1_.jpgMV5BZDkzNmY5MTYtMDllOS00YmQwLWI5ZjktMTU3M2FkYzcxODFlXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTUzMDA1MjYz._V1_.jpg


What else is coming out?

Eventually Last Of Us s2 but that will probably be 2025 at best case
 
Only

Deadpool 3
Gladiator 2
Dune

Got my interest .

Maybe the showings of Chosen season 4 I might also go to movies for.

Rest I wait to rent on Amazon.
 
THEfightsAREfixed said:
Joker 2

Gladiator 2

Venom 3

Inside out 2

Borderlands

Argyle

Madam Web

Ghostbusters everythings cold now

Civil War

Mickey 17

The Fall Guy

Among others
Thanks for sharing and answering my inquiry.


I will probably watch Joker 2.
Joaquim Phoenix really disappeared into that character in a degree i rarely see outside of Gary Oldman, and he is usually doing so in supporting roles. Also the way the first film ends in civil unrest really leaves things open for interesting development if done right.

Others will depend on the buzz and if it seems like they are well received.

Seems like a lot of unnecessary sequels to stories that were fairly complete in their original form.

I saw a trailer for Civil War, and while the concept of exploring a 2024 or later era civil war is interesting, I would be absolutely fucking shocked if that didn't turn into a steaming pile of horseshit propaganda, particularly given the fact that it looks to be big budget and I know how politically skewed and brainwashed the film industry is.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Dune part 2.

What else is coming out?

Eventually Last Of Us s2 but that will probably be 2025 at best case
Everything about that show except it's writing was great. Casting. Cinematography. Budget. Sound. All good. The writing? Not good. The writing was a poorer version of the game's storyline and pacing. That's what happens when you drive out the actual story lead, Bruce Straley (spelling), and let a game developer named Neil Drukman (I.e. no experience writing) become head writer. I never got why they chose to replace something that clearly captivated millions with something pock-marked with instances of being contrived, clunky, and lazy.

I hope season 2 is better, but I'm also not holding my breath.

Dune Part 2 I am looking forward to. They adapted a very long novel with a very drawn out measured pacing to fit into a film. And they did it well. This is an example of modifying story for medium in an effective manner. I am holding my breath for Dune 2.
 
I would be loving Joker 2 but refuse to see a musical in the theater on principle alone. Also Gaga is actually an underrated actress and should do great. Why make it a musical ffs have maybe 1 musical 5 to 10 min interlude to let Gaga do her thing that's it. Thought first Joker was great just no clue why it had to be a musical in sequel ithervthan that was o ly way Joaquin would.
 
Streeter said:
I would be loving Joker 2 but refuse to see a musical in the theater on principle alone. Also Gaga is actually an underrated actress and should do great. Why make it a musical ffs have maybe 1 musical 5 to 10 min interlude to let Gaga do her thing that's it. Thought first Joker was great just no clue why it had to be a musical in sequel ithervthan that was o ly way Joaquin would.
I am hoping they use the success of the first film to do something very left field rather than just do a revist of it.

I wasnt as big a fan of Dune part 1 as some here but yeah I'm looking forward to the sequel.

It will probably be very depressing but Jonathan Glazers Holocaust film Zone of Interest is likely to be one of the best of the year.
 
I'll watch Joker 2 and Deadpool. Other than that I'm just waiting for the Fallout series, X-Men 97, and isn't House of the Dragon season 2 coming this year?
 
Dune: Part Two
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Civil War
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
The Bikeriders
A Quiet Place: Day One
Horizon: An American Saga
Twisters
Deadpool 3
Beetlejuice 2
Venom 3
Gladiator 2
The Karate Kid
Nosferatu
Alien: Romulus
Fallout tv series *streaming
Beverly Hills Cop 4
 
Streeter said:
I would be loving Joker 2 but refuse to see a musical in the theater on principle alone. Also Gaga is actually an underrated actress and should do great. Why make it a musical ffs have maybe 1 musical 5 to 10 min interlude to let Gaga do her thing that's it. Thought first Joker was great just no clue why it had to be a musical in sequel ithervthan that was o ly way Joaquin would.
I think they’re going for a Dancer in the Dark type musical where two psychopaths are hearing songs in their head. I think it could really work and I hate musicals. I’ll def check it out
 
Dune sequel is the only one with my interest, and I'm cautious about how it will play out.

Most everything else looks like crap to me. I'm no longer Hollywood's target audience, lol. I wonder if A24 has anything good releasing in 24?
 
