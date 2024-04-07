Pro Cycling Discussion 3: 2024 The Year of Crashes?

With Paris roubaix just having wrapped up, the 2024 season has lost a bit of its luster as many of the mega stars from previous years have sustained massively debilitating injuries.

Many of the teams thought to be top contenders for the 2024 season have lost major leaders for the upcoming grand tours.

Early success stories point towards teams like Liddel trek who have seen Milan win several huge sprints, with other riders such ans mads and skjelmose bring podium results. alpecin who is capitalizing on a weakened classics field this year is also making quite a splash.

As we approach the grand tours, and the classics season is slowly winding down, teams like TJV and Soudal quick step find themselves without their planned GC riders and we can expect to see new young riders, or riders we thought long past their time take a stab at the giro and Tour de France.

Looking forward to another great season with all of you.
 
I have to say, I think we might see some riders like Carlos Rodriguez capitalize on a weakened GC field.

I’m curious if TJV can compete with pogacar without WVA, roglic, or Jonas at the giro. I really genuinely doubt it.

But I could see a team like ineos or bora squeezing their way into competition
 
yea the loss of some big names certainly changes the landscape but as said, maybe offers opportunities to other riders.
 
Enjoy these brilliant rides. They are better than anything I've seen since I got involved in cycling as a kid (and that was a loooong time ago FML).

Pogacar is going to crush L-B-L. Amstel gold MvdP vs Pogacar would be great.
 
A bit annoyed at how close the camera moto was to MvdP during his attack.

Tarling got DQ for holding on to the team car to get back up to speed. Oh Ineos how the mighty have fallen.

Yorick said:
yea the loss of some big names certainly changes the landscape but as said, maybe offers opportunities to other riders.
Pithie looked real good, future monument winner for sure at this rate. A bit suprised how well Pidcock did too.

therealdope said:
Enjoy these brilliant rides. They are better than anything I've seen since I got involved in cycling as a kid (and that was a loooong time ago FML).

Pogacar is going to crush L-B-L. Amstel gold MvdP vs Pogacar would be great.
I am going to scaerm! if MvdP wins LBL, but he has been reasonably close before! I just keep telling myself that the climbs are too long, too hard and UAE is going to hammer it from the start.

I gently whisper to Pog-mans ear: Dont cry, there is always Lombardia where you can farm "monument" wins
 
Videer said:
I am going to scaerm! if MvdP wins LBL, but he has been reasonably close before! I just keep telling myself that the climbs are too long, too hard and UAE is going to hammer it from the start.

I gently whisper to Pog-mans ear: Dont cry, there is always Lombardia where you can farm "monument" wins
Pogacar could beat him at Amstel Gold as well. MvdP is not beating Pogacar at L-B-L.
 
I read that: Vingegaard at the Tour is quite likely.
 
