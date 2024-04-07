Pro Cycling Discussion 3: 2024 The Year of Crashes?

With Paris roubaix just having wrapped up, the 2024 season has lost a bit of its luster as many of the mega stars from previous years have sustained massively debilitating injuries.



Many of the teams thought to be top contenders for the 2024 season have lost major leaders for the upcoming grand tours.



Early success stories point towards teams like Liddel trek who have seen Milan win several huge sprints, with other riders such ans mads and skjelmose bring podium results. alpecin who is capitalizing on a weakened classics field this year is also making quite a splash.



As we approach the grand tours, and the classics season is slowly winding down, teams like TJV and Soudal quick step find themselves without their planned GC riders and we can expect to see new young riders, or riders we thought long past their time take a stab at the giro and Tour de France.



Looking forward to another great season with all of you.