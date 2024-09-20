Got a former workout buddy that's trying something different.... your thoughts?

For years now he's tried to lose weight by working out and it hasn't worked out for him, so he's doing something somewhat drastic.

His PRs have increased over the years, but his muscle gains have always been covered up by a layer of fat.

He's planning on losing 25 pounds exclusively by regulating his nutrition over the next few months.... no strength training. Go from 205 pounds to at most 180 pounds and possibly down to 170, and then build up from there with Kettlebells & Calisthenics, and with muscle memory and a few cut & bulk cycles he thinks he'll be back to his PRs within a year but at a significantly lower bodyfat percentage.

I honestly have no idea if this is a brilliant plan or completely stupid.

Thoughts?
 
He should try ozempic.
25 lbs just nutrition sounds hard
 
milliniar said:
He should try ozempic.
25 lbs just nutrition sounds hard
He's very anti-perscription pills.

I told him how I lost weight a while ago.
*Waterfasting 22 hours a day.
*2 hour window of eating protein.
*No sugar. No alcohol.
*1 cheat meal a week.
 
