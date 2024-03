I'm a lifelong Godzilla fan. Some of my earliest memories involve watching Son of Godzilla while I was sick as a child. So I'm happy to see him getting so much mainstream love these days, even though Godzilla vs Kong sucked balls.



That said, I need to see more about GMO before I can get excited over it. I like that it's a period piece, though. That's a nice touch. But I'm not crazy about the design of the dorsal fins.