Dragonlordxxxxx
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2009
- Messages
- 84,927
- Reaction score
- 17,454
Update: November 12, 2023
Teaser Trailer for Wes Ball's KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic, franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.
Teaser Trailer for Wes Ball's KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic, franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.