News GLORY returns to France for event at Dôme de Paris, April 27

After a sold-out event last September, GLORY can confirm a return to France with GLORY 91 taking place at the Dôme de Paris on April 27. Fight card and ticketing details to follow in the coming days.

“We had an incredible response from fans in France when we returned there last September and I am thrilled to announce we are coming back on April 27 at the Dôme de Paris. It was one of the best events of the year and French fans can expect more GLORY events on French soil in the future.”


 
Suggestions for fighters / matchups, Sherbro’s? :cool:
 
Suggestions for fighters / matchups, Sherbro’s? :cool:
Raphael Tronche, undefeated pro HW boxer and national champ, who transitionned to KB.

Would have loved to see Alexis "Barboza" Nicolas but he just signed with ONE.
 
Suggestions for fighters / matchups, Sherbro’s? :cool:
Shame that they got rid of their divisions under 77kg, there are some skilled French fighters around 70kg that they could have on their card. A lot of them are more focused on MT anyway or signed with One FC.
 
Raphael Tronche, undefeated pro HW boxer and national champ, who transitionned to KB.
Tronché was in talks with GLORY not too long ago, that’s what he told us atleast. I’m not sure how it all turned out though. Would be a nice addition to their HW-roster, that’s for sure!
Would have loved to see Alexis "Barboza" Nicolas but he just signed with ONE.
Jup, amazing fighter. Nicolas was a Savate champion, right?
 
Raphael Tronche, undefeated pro HW boxer and national champ, who transitionned to KB.

Would have loved to see Alexis "Barboza" Nicolas but he just signed with ONE.
@spinup Nicolas is fighting for the ONE title next against Regian Eersel, amazing matchup:

 
Mejia vs Sacko is a pretty good fight.
Yup. And a type of good fight I wouldn't guess would be happening in Glory. Good fighters that aren't Dutch nor do they live or are very known in the Netherlands. They're also not from Mike's gym or one of the 2 other gyms they favour. A very un-Glory kind of a fight to make.
 
