Marshall Zelaznik appointed as the new CEO of GLORY

BoxerMaurits

Aug 27, 2020
GLORY, the global leader in kickboxing, can today confirm that Marshall Zelaznik will re-join the company and has been appointed as the new CEO effective immediately.

Zelaznik previously served as CEO for GLORY between 2018 and 2020. During this time GLORY achieved pivotal success growing TV distribution across the globe and building sponsorship revenues to record highs.

He also led the team in building and promoting the record breaking ‘GLORY COLLISION 2’ event, which saw over 30,000 fans attend the event in the Netherlands at the end of 2019. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his tenure was cut short in 2020.

With a history of success in combat sports, Zelaznik previously spearheaded the UFC’s media & international business for over a decade, was instrumental in UFC’s growth around the world, and he led the team to the launch of the UFC FIGHT PASS platform.

After spending the past four years working in the e-sports industry, where he was the CEO of Esports Engine, which was recently sold to Savvy owned ESL Faceit Group, Zelaznik now returns to combat sports and has big ambitions for the future of GLORY kickboxing.

“I am thrilled to be back at GLORY,” said Marshall Zelaznik, GLORY CEO. “I felt like there was unfinished business here due to the pandemic and now I am excited to come back to help usher GLORY into the next phase of growth. GLORY is the most exciting combat sports promotion on the planet, with a roster filled with the best stand-up strikers in the world competing in the most the thrilling form of combat. I believe there is unlimited potential and my goal is to ensure we continue to build on promoting the best fights, with the best fighters, and the most entertaining sport in the space. While I have been away, the team at GLORY has done an incredible job growing our fans and awareness for the sport & brand. I can’t think of a better group of people to join in driving GLORY to continued growth.”

“Marshall’s return is what GLORY needs, and we are delighted to have him back. He is the perfect fit for GLORY. His track record over the years in combat sports and business speaks for itself,” said Pierre Andurand, GLORY Chairman, Co-Founder, & Majority Owner. “Since the pandemic, we have restructured the company in many ways to make it more stable and, thanks to the current team, we are in a terrific position now for more growth and developing the business even further. I am confident that Marshall is the right person to lead us and I am excited to watch us grow.”

Launched in 2012, GLORY is the home to most elite level strikers on the planet and has consistently staged some of the biggest and most entertaining stand-up combat sports events in history.

Next events are GLORY 91 on April 27 at the Dome De Paris in France and GLORY 92 at the RTM Stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
 
Well whatever he does, I hope he gives Glory a consistent platform to be watched on. It gets pretty annoying with the revolving platforms and trying to figure out how to watch it these days.

I really miss the early days of Glory where you could just buy a subscription which was similar to Fight Pass where you had the catalogue, but it also included all of the live shows.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
I really miss the early days of Glory where you could just buy a subscription which was similar to Fight Pass where you had the catalogue, but it also included all of the live shows.
Click to expand...
I wonder why they never did this with gloryfights.com. Did Glory have to pay Endeavour stupid fees per added item or something. Why not throw their whole catalogue up there for a monthly fee?
 
Zelaznik does not plan to make any major changes in the short term. The tournaments introduced by his predecessor Hols will continue to exist under the American. “That was a great event,” says Zelaznik.

"We want to grow not only in the Netherlands, but also internationally. France and Germany, but also Asian countries such as Japan are an interesting market for us," says Zelaznik, who plans to move to Paris. "The American market is of course also interesting, but not an immediate priority."
Glory stelt Amerikaan Zelaznik aan als directeur: 'Ook internationaal groeien'

Tussen 2018 en 2020 werkte Zelaznik al bij kickboksbond Glory, vooral bekend van Rico Verhoeven. Daarvoor werkte de Amerikaan ruim tien jaar bij de UFC.
From the major Dutch news outlet NOS, translated by @Shadess
Sounds good! I really like the tournament format :cool:
 
Maurice Hols is a nice guy. What did this guy do between 2018 and 2020? Anyway, I think the CEO is not a matchmaker. But Zelaznik has to prove himself.

But if I were a general manager, matchmakers would be for matchmaking only. I would personally handle signings and scouting.

Hols maybe was forced to introduce tournaments. Big boys are more spectacular than midgets. I would have kept the 65 and 70 for sure, but Glory needs budget for it. You have to give them MATCHES, lots of them if you want to turn fighters into stars.

You can't especially cancel 70, the hardest division in the world, when 85 doesn't exist yet.
 
If TKO comes calling to buy he would be the best person to work with them also.
 
