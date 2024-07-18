GLORY 93: Endy Semeleer vs Tyjani Beztati
GLORY 93 is set to take place on Saturday July 20 at the Topsportcentrum in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
The event is headlined by a compelling superfight, as GLORY Lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati (26-4, 9 KO)
steps up a weight class for the first time to face former GLORY Welterweight champion Endy Semeleer (36-2, 18 KO)
.
In the co-main event, reigning GLORY Featherweight champion Petchpanomrung (169-40-3, 27 KO)
will defend his world title against Japanese RISE champion Kento Haraguchi (25-3-1, 14 KO)
.
The card also features a clash between two former Middleweight title challengers, as number one ranked Michael Boapeah (17-4-1, 7 KO)
squares off against number three ranked Ulric Bokeme (32-5, 17 KO)
, both eyeing a rematch with GLORY champion Donovan Wisse.
Notably, Dutch-Turkish star Tayfun Özcan (86-10-3, 28 KO)
will make his highly anticipated GLORY debut. The former Enfusion double-champ and ONE Championship contender will take on French national champion Majid Amarouche (25-2-1, 10 KO)
.
Other main-card highlights include a Welterweight bout between former Enfusion champion Robin Ciric (22-7, 7 KO)
and WAKO champion Nikola Todorovic (27-3, 14 KO)
, as well as a Featherweight showdown featuring Mexican Abraham Vidales (16-3, 13 KO)
against Portugal’s Miguel Trindade (58-6, 24 KO)
.
On the prelims, top ten Welterweights Mehdi Ait El Hadj (32-4-2, 8 KO)
and Don Sno (4-1, 2 KO)
will face off, former Middleweight title challenger Juri De Sousa (44-8-1, 20 KO)
takes on France’s Frangis Goma (21-6, 10 KO)
, and Belgian-Albanian heavyweight Asdren Gashi (16-4-1, 8 KO)
meets ISKA champion Fabrice Gnedre (25-3, 14 KO)
in the opening bout of the night.
Fans across the USA and Canada can catch the action for FREE on Stadium and Bally Live, while viewers in France and Belgium can tune in via DAZN. Global broadcast options are available through various partners (for complete details, please visit the GLORY 93 event page or refer to the information below).
Full Fightcard:
How to Watch:
The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube
channel aswell as GLORY's FAST channels
at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT / 18:30 CET
.
The GLORY 93 main-card streams live at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 20:00 CET
.
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below:
- USA / Canada: Watch Stadium
/ Bally Live app
(FREE)
- Netherlands: Videoland
- France / Belgium: DAZN
- Brazil: Combate
- Japan: U-NEXT
- Poland: Viaplay
- Baltics: GO3
- Balkans: TV Arena Sport
- Romania: PRO TV
- Bulgaria: BTV
- Greece / Portugal: Fight Network
- Cambodia: HMHDTV / Facebook.com
- Parts of Africa: StarTimes / New World TV
- Rest of the World: Triller TV / FITE (PPV on sale for $10,99)
