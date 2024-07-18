PBP GLORY 93: Beztati vs. Semeleer Saturday 07.20.2024 at 02:00 PM ET ***Sherdog Discussion*** (Stadium/ YouTube)

u9nScnu.jpeg





GLORY 93
Saturday 07.20.2024 at 02:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Stadium (US)
Preliminary Card: YouTube
Promotion: Glory Kickboxing
Venue: Topsportcentrum Rotterdam
Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands
Enclosure: Ring
Kickboxing Bouts: 9

Main Card – Stadium (US) – 2:00pm ET / 10:00am PT
Tyjani Beztati vs. Endy Semeleer
Petchpanomrung Kiatmoo9 vs. Kento Haraguchi
Michael Boapeah vs. Ulric Bokeme
Tayfun Özcan vs. Majid Amarouche
Miguel Trindade vs. Abraham Vidales
Robin Ciric vs. Nikola Todorovic

Preliminary Card – Stadium / YouTube – 12:30pm ET / 9:00am PT
Mehdi Ait El Hadj vs. Don Sno
Juri de Sousa vs. Frangis Goma
Colin George vs. Asdren Gashi
 
1721302216429.jpeg


GLORY 93: Endy Semeleer vs Tyjani Beztati

GLORY 93 is set to take place on Saturday July 20 at the Topsportcentrum in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The event is headlined by a compelling superfight, as GLORY Lightweight champion Tyjani Beztati (26-4, 9 KO)steps up a weight class for the first time to face former GLORY Welterweight champion Endy Semeleer (36-2, 18 KO).

In the co-main event, reigning GLORY Featherweight champion Petchpanomrung (169-40-3, 27 KO) will defend his world title against Japanese RISE champion Kento Haraguchi (25-3-1, 14 KO).

The card also features a clash between two former Middleweight title challengers, as number one ranked Michael Boapeah (17-4-1, 7 KO) squares off against number three ranked Ulric Bokeme (32-5, 17 KO), both eyeing a rematch with GLORY champion Donovan Wisse.

Notably, Dutch-Turkish star Tayfun Özcan (86-10-3, 28 KO) will make his highly anticipated GLORY debut. The former Enfusion double-champ and ONE Championship contender will take on French national champion Majid Amarouche (25-2-1, 10 KO).

Other main-card highlights include a Welterweight bout between former Enfusion champion Robin Ciric (22-7, 7 KO) and WAKO champion Nikola Todorovic (27-3, 14 KO), as well as a Featherweight showdown featuring Mexican Abraham Vidales (16-3, 13 KO) against Portugal’s Miguel Trindade (58-6, 24 KO).

On the prelims, top ten Welterweights Mehdi Ait El Hadj (32-4-2, 8 KO) and Don Sno (4-1, 2 KO) will face off, former Middleweight title challenger Juri De Sousa (44-8-1, 20 KO) takes on France’s Frangis Goma (21-6, 10 KO), and Belgian-Albanian heavyweight Asdren Gashi (16-4-1, 8 KO) meets ISKA champion Fabrice Gnedre (25-3, 14 KO) in the opening bout of the night.

Fans across the USA and Canada can catch the action for FREE on Stadium and Bally Live, while viewers in France and Belgium can tune in via DAZN. Global broadcast options are available through various partners (for complete details, please visit the GLORY 93 event page or refer to the information below).


Full Fightcard:

1721302315588.jpeg


How to Watch:

The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's FAST channels at 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT / 18:30 CET.

The GLORY 93 main-card streams live at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 20:00 CET.
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below:
glorykickboxing.com

GLORY 93

The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.
glorykickboxing.com glorykickboxing.com

- USA / Canada: Watch Stadium / Bally Live app (FREE)
- Netherlands: Videoland
- France / Belgium: DAZN
- Brazil: Combate
- Japan: U-NEXT
- Poland: Viaplay
- Baltics: GO3
- Balkans: TV Arena Sport
- Romania: PRO TV
- Bulgaria: BTV
- Greece / Portugal: Fight Network
- Cambodia: HMHDTV / Facebook.com
- Parts of Africa: StarTimes / New World TV
- Rest of the World: Triller TV / FITE (PPV on sale for $10,99)


Betting Odds:

US
1721302917255.jpeg

EU
1721302937404.jpeg


Free Prelims:

 
Just TWO more sleeps until GLORY 93 goes down! I’ll be there in Rotterdam :cool:
Take a look at the Thread for broadcast information, betting odds, and everything you need to know about the event and fighters :)

GLORY 93 Countdown

We look back at the paths that led former Welterweight Champion Endy Semeleer and reigning Lightweight Champion Tyjani Beztati to their main-event clash at GLORY 93:




Inside GLORY Fight Week Episodes:
(I’ll update this post when new episodes come out)



 
BoxerMaurits said:
Just TWO more sleeps until GLORY 93 goes down! I’ll be there in Rotterdam :cool:
Take a look at the Thread for broadcast information, betting odds, and everything you need to know about the event and fighters :)

Sherdogs own out here getting the scoop like a true journalist lol
 
Nice! thanks for sharing and tagging us, will check some of it out. Enjoy and have fun
 
