GLORY 93: Endy Semeleer vs Tyjani Beztati

Full Fightcard:

How to Watch:

GLORY 93 The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.

Betting Odds:

Free Prelims:

GLORY 93 is set to take place on Saturday July 20 at the Topsportcentrum in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.The event is headlined by a compelling superfight, as GLORY Lightweight championsteps up a weight class for the first time to face former GLORY Welterweight championIn the co-main event, reigning GLORY Featherweight championwill defend his world title against Japanese RISE championThe card also features a clash between two former Middleweight title challengers, as number one rankedsquares off against number three ranked, both eyeing a rematch with GLORY champion Donovan Wisse.Notably, Dutch-Turkish starwill make his highly anticipated GLORY debut. The former Enfusion double-champ and ONE Championship contender will take on French national championOther main-card highlights include a Welterweight bout between former Enfusion championand WAKO champion, as well as a Featherweight showdown featuring Mexicanagainst Portugal’sOn the prelims, top ten Welterweightsandwill face off, former Middleweight title challengertakes on France’s, and Belgian-Albanian heavyweightmeets ISKA championin the opening bout of the night.Fans across the USA and Canada can catch the action for FREE on Stadium and Bally Live, while viewers in France and Belgium can tune in via DAZN. Global broadcast options are available through various partners (for complete details, please visit the GLORY 93 event page or refer to the information below).The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's FAST channels atThe GLORY 93 main-card streams live atFans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below:- USA / Canada: Watch Stadium Bally Live app (FREE)- Netherlands: Videoland- France / Belgium: DAZN- Brazil: Combate- Japan: U-NEXT- Poland: Viaplay- Baltics: GO3- Balkans: TV Arena Sport- Romania: PRO TV- Bulgaria: BTV- Greece / Portugal: Fight Network- Cambodia: HMHDTV / Facebook.com- Parts of Africa: StarTimes / New World TV- Rest of the World: Triller TV / FITE (PPV on sale for $10,99)