PBP GLORY 98: Uku Jürjendal vs. Jamal Ben Saddik ***Sherdog Discussion*** 2/22 12PM ET (Stadium)

qrtd5Yx.jpeg

GLORY 98
Rotterdam, Netherlands

Main Card – Stadium – 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT
Uku Jürjendal vs. Jamal Ben Saddik
Chico Kwasi vs. Teodor Hristov
Cem Caceres Aygun vs. Mory Kromah
Michael Boapeah vs. Ibrahim El Bouni
Iliass Hammouche vs. Mesud Selimović
Mohamed Mezouari vs. Calmente Mendes
André Santos vs. Chris Wunn

Preliminary Card – YouTube / Stadium – 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT
Robin Ciric vs. Mehdi Ait El Hadj
Don Sno vs. Ismail Ayadi
Bobo Sacko vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa
Dennis Wosik vs. Matthan Choinard
Soufian El Hammouchi vs. Antonio Krajinović
 
1740238477435.jpeg


GLORY 98: Jamal Ben Saddik vs Uku Jürjendal

This Saturday, February 22, GLORY 98 takes place live from the sold-out RTM Stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The event will feature the highly anticipated return of two-time Heavyweight title challenger Jamal Ben Saddik (36-9, 29 KO), who will face Estonian powerhouse Uku Jürjendal (20-9, 16 KO) in an exciting heavyweight showdown that promises fireworks.

In the co-main event, GLORY Welterweight champion Chico Kwasi (43-5-1, 23 KO) will defend his title against the number two ranked welterweight, Teodor Hristov (18-3, 7 KO).

Meanwhile, two of 2024’s top prospects will clash in the Light-Heavyweight division as Cem Caceres (18-1, 14 KO) faces Mory Kromah (31-2-1, 18 KO) in a high-stakes contest.

Former Middleweight title challenger Michael Boapeah (19-4-1, 7 KO) moves up to Light-Heavyweight for the first time and will take on top-ten ranked Ibrahim El Bouni (42-10-1, 22 KO).

Additional fights include local fan favorite Iliass Hammouche (34-7, 7 KO) against Mesud Selimović (32-12, 17 KO), and top Moroccan welterweight Hamicha (41-2, 30 KO) taking on undefeated Spaniard Calmente Mendes (7-0, 4 KO).
The explosive André Santos (22-2, 10 KO) will meet German veteran Chris Wunn (35-6-1, 14 KO) in the opening bout of the main card.

Rising welterweights Robin Ciric (23-8, 7 KO) and Mehdi Ait El Hadj (34-4-2, 8 KO) will headline the preliminary card, which includes four exciting contests, all free to watch on the GLORY YouTube and FAST channels.

1740241753175.png

GLORY 98 is available to watch live exclusively on Videoland in the Netherlands, DAZN in France and Belgium, and TrillerTV PPV ($9.99) in most other regions.
For full global listings, visit GLORYKickboxing.com.

Prelims begin at 12pm ET | 9am PT | 6pm CET, with the main card starting at 2pm ET | 11am PT | 8pm CET.


Full Fightcard:

1740241094942.jpeg


How to Watch:

The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube channel aswell as GLORY's Fast Channels at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 6pm CET.

The GLORY 98 main card streams live at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 8pm CET.
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below:
glorykickboxing.com

GLORY 98

The official home of GLORY, the world's largest kickboxing organization.
glorykickboxing.com glorykickboxing.com

1740241373731.jpeg


Betting Odds:

1740242368895.png


Prelims:

 
GLORY 98: Jamal Ben Saddik vs Uku Jürjendal is LIVE NOW ! 🥊

Take a look at the opening posts in the thread for everything you need to know about this card 👊🏽


The event is available to watch live exclusively on Videoland in the Netherlands, DAZN in France and Belgium, and TrillerTV PPV ($9.99) in most other regions.
For full global listings, visit GLORYKickboxing.com.

Prelims begin at 12pm ET | 9am PT | 6pm CET, with the main card starting at 2pm ET | 11am PT | 8pm CET.


I'm on it like a fly on a shit.
 
WAR JBS
I hope he wins so he doesn't have to sell more illegal equipment
 
The referee almost ruined the El Hadj vs Ciric fight with the 2 point deductions.
 
thank you so much for always doing these. turns a saturday morning into unexpected greatness. to triller we shall go
 
