GLORY 98: Jamal Ben Saddik vs Uku Jürjendal
This Saturday, February 22, GLORY 98 takes place live from the sold-out RTM Stage in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
The event will feature the highly anticipated return of two-time Heavyweight title challenger Jamal Ben Saddik (36-9, 29 KO)
, who will face Estonian powerhouse Uku Jürjendal (20-9, 16 KO)
in an exciting heavyweight showdown that promises fireworks.
In the co-main event, GLORY Welterweight champion Chico Kwasi (43-5-1, 23 KO)
will defend his title against the number two ranked welterweight, Teodor Hristov (18-3, 7 KO)
.
Meanwhile, two of 2024’s top prospects will clash in the Light-Heavyweight division as Cem Caceres (18-1, 14 KO)
faces Mory Kromah (31-2-1, 18 KO)
in a high-stakes contest.
Former Middleweight title challenger Michael Boapeah (19-4-1, 7 KO)
moves up to Light-Heavyweight for the first time and will take on top-ten ranked Ibrahim El Bouni (42-10-1, 22 KO)
.
Additional fights include local fan favorite Iliass Hammouche (34-7, 7 KO)
against Mesud Selimović (32-12, 17 KO)
, and top Moroccan welterweight Hamicha (41-2, 30 KO)
taking on undefeated Spaniard Calmente Mendes (7-0, 4 KO)
.
The explosive André Santos (22-2, 10 KO)
will meet German veteran Chris Wunn (35-6-1, 14 KO)
in the opening bout of the main card.
Rising welterweights Robin Ciric (23-8, 7 KO)
and Mehdi Ait El Hadj (34-4-2, 8 KO)
will headline the preliminary card, which includes four exciting contests, all free to watch on the GLORY YouTube and FAST channels.
GLORY 98 is available to watch live exclusively on Videoland in the Netherlands, DAZN in France and Belgium, and TrillerTV PPV ($9.99) in most other regions.
For full global listings, visit GLORYKickboxing.com
.
Prelims begin at 12pm ET | 9am PT | 6pm CET, with the main card starting at 2pm ET | 11am PT | 8pm CET.
Full Fightcard:
How to Watch:
The Prelims will stream live on GLORY's YouTube
channel aswell as GLORY's Fast Channels
at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 6pm CET
.
The GLORY 98 main card streams live at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 8pm CET
.
Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) below:
Betting Odds:
Prelims:
