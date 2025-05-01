PBP GLORY Underground: Kwasi vs. Beztati 2 ***Sherdog Discussion*** 5/1 7PM ET (YouTube)

Y1uzPMY.jpeg

GLORY Underground: Kwasi vs. Beztati 2
Miami, Florida, USA

Main Card – YouTube – 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT
Chico Kwasi vs. Tyjani Beztati
Stefan Latescu vs. Michael Boapeah
Don Sno vs. Younes Smaili
Gary Mack vs. Andrija Stankovic
Delvin Nichols vs. Demitri Lyman
 
1746062227950.jpeg


GLORY Miami: Chico Kwasi vs Tyjani Beztati 2

For the first time since 2019, GLORY, the world's leading kickboxing organization, returns to US soil with a special innovative invite-only event. GLORY Underground: Powered by Jake Paul’s Betr, takes place tonight, Thursday, May 1, live from the Betr Warehouse in Miami, Florida.

The event is available live and free worldwide on GLORY’s YouTube channel as well as being open for content creators to stream on their own platforms around the world.

Headlining is a highly anticipated champion vs. champion rematch with GLORY welterweight world champion Chico Kwasi (44-5-1, 23 KO) set to defend his title against GLORY lightweight world champion Tyjani “The Wonderboy” Beztati (27-4-1, 9 KO).

A thrilling light heavyweight contest will be featured in the co-main event as Romania’s Stefan ‘Golden Boy’ Latescu (17-6, 8 KO) takes on the number one ranked middleweight Michael ‘Timebomb’ Boapeah (20-4-1, 8 KO).

Other announced fights include growing social media starlet Don Sno (5-2, 3 KO) against the experienced Moroccan Younes Smaili (42-3, 19 KO), United States champion Gary ‘The Silverback’ Mack (21-2-1, 7 KO) taking on Florida-based Serbian powerhouse Andrija Stankovic (27-4, 14 KO), and an all-American heavyweight clash between Delvin Nichols (1-2) and the Alex Pereira inspired US amateur champion Demitri Lyman (0-0).

GLORY Underground starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 1am CET, and is available live and free on GLORY’s YouTube.







 
Thanks for the heads up sir. <RomeroSalute>



What fights would you most recommend?


Main event looks good. I have seen the guy on the right, Beztati, fight before and remember him being pretty solid, good activity level as I recall.

Boapeah has good KO power from what i have seen.
How is his opponent?

If main card starts at 7pm in my timezone...
What time do you think the main event will be?

**For example- UFC main card usually start at 10pm, and roughly 2.5 hour later at 12:30 is about when the main events happen.
Boxing though I find they tend to have an annoying hour or so of dead time between the co main and the main event, making the main event super late.

How is the pacing for Glory?
Half hour from the start of one fight to the start of the next?
5x 3min rounds right? For everything as I recall... prelims all the way to main event or even title fights... right?
 
Thursday night fight card? Definitely odd and I would have most definitely missed it if not for the heads up. Thanks as always my man.

<RomeroSalute>
 
The event to focus on the two main events. I also don't recommend missing Lătescu vs Boapeah!

Lătescu is a hard puncher of only 23 years old, for his age he is a world phenomenon. Boapeah is also young, and even if at 85 he was a contender, we can say that he is only now raising his level in a very strong 95 division. Apart from champions Beztati and Kwasi, who need no further introduction.

Smaili versus Sno could be interesting too. Smaili is a quality fighter, even if he's short for a 77. Smaili would like to become a contender, and Sno is getting a huge push after generally fighting on the undercards.

At the beginning there are 4 fighters based in America!
 
I see @pipilica already answered most of your questions, but I would say GLORY’s pacing is great!
When one fight ends, and I quickly go to the bathroom in the arena to take a piss, chances are I already missed a walkout of the next fight :)
 
