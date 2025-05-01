Thanks for the heads up sir.What fights would you most recommend?Main event looks good. I have seen the guy on the right, Beztati, fight before and remember him being pretty solid, good activity level as I recall.Boapeah has good KO power from what i have seen.How is his opponent?If main card starts at 7pm in my timezone...What time do you think the main event will be?**For example- UFC main card usually start at 10pm, and roughly 2.5 hour later at 12:30 is about when the main events happen.Boxing though I find they tend to have an annoying hour or so of dead time between the co main and the main event, making the main event super late.How is the pacing for Glory?Half hour from the start of one fight to the start of the next?5x 3min rounds right? For everything as I recall... prelims all the way to main event or even title fights... right?