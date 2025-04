On the undercard, the opening matches aren't that fun on paper, but on the main card the first two openers want to "sell" their event.

We have two Romanians, who could both be part of the future project.



But Alin Nekita, who is the youngest heavyweight (21) or even fighter in Glory, is the underdog in the match against Bosnian Steel. Ahmed Krnjic in One Championship was a fighter with very good potential who was heading towards maturity. However, if both show quality, the loser will have another chance in Stage II.



Yonuts Iancu, who according to the description appears in the top 3 most popular heavyweights from the tournament alongside Ben Saddik and Bahram, is placed right in the opening. And honestly, the rematch with Kepenek is not an easy fight.



So we'll have a show from the beginning on the main large card! In the undercard the main event and the co-main event are more interesting.