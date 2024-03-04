Media Gilbert Burns apologizes to Belal Muhammad, says he deserves to fight for title

Bro had 5 rounds to finish or at least make a statement against a severely compromised one armed Burns… instead he spent the entire fight circling and backpedaling with occasional jabs.


The same way Belat feels no urgency to make a statement in a fight, the UFC feels no urgency to put him in a title shot.
 
Hey Moicano is turning up to be one of the best interviewers in the game
 
He probably realizes everyone thinks Belal should fight for title, so isn't going to go against crowd.
 
belal wont get a title shot as long as this gaza conflict goes on. the ufc doesn't want to be brought into this at all.

belal should just call for a match against colby.
 
Fact Checker said:
Bro had 5 rounds to finish or at least make a statement against a severely compromised one armed Burns… instead he spent the entire fight circling and backpedaling with occasional jabs.


The same way Belat feels no urgency to make a statement in a fight, the UFC feels no urgency to put him in a title shot.
If we want this to be a sport then a win is all the matters. Traditional sports don't only send their most popular athletes to the finals. Whoever is most deserving gets the shot.
 
Fact Checker said:
Bro had 5 rounds to finish or at least make a statement against a severely compromised one armed Burns… instead he spent the entire fight circling and backpedaling with occasional jabs.


The same way Belat feels no urgency to make a statement in a fight, the UFC feels no urgency to put him in a title shot.
Belal injured him. What are you on about?
 
Sports, and politics/religion do not belong together and is bullshit. If you want to thank whatever your higher power is on the mic after the fight, I don’t care one way or the other. That’s up to the athlete. But crying about religion/politics is lame as fuck, imo.

Fucking Berlin, Germany hosted the 1936 Olympics. Let that sink in for a minute.

And Belal is American born, and raised. Anybody saying he doesn’t deserve the next shot is a lowbrow. Just give the man his earned shot so we can move the fuck on, alright.
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Belal injured him. What are you on about?
No, he injured himself attempting a takedown, stop playing dumb. Destroying somebody's shoulder with a sprawl is a freak occurrence, not some genius move. It never happens, and he's not getting credit for it, especially when he didn't do shit for the next 4 rounds against a man with one arm. I mean the logic is hilarious, he can disable his arm, but he can't even rock him over 4 rounds?
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Belal injured him. What are you on about?
C’mon now let’s not be disingenuous, it's not like Belal threw a kick that broke burns arm. Burns essentially ripped his shoulder going for a takedown.


That being said, how is the one armed man the aggressor for most of the fight? Not very good optics for a supposed title campaign from Belal
 
Krixes said:
That Money podcast is awesome. Love his personality. Good on Burns for admitting Belal deserves his shot.
I agree. @TXstriker been on the money train for a while. Got me a ticket on it
 
ArtardFiesta said:
belal wont get a title shot as long as this gaza conflict goes on. the ufc doesn't want to be brought into this at all.

belal should just call for a match against colby.
Has nothing to do with that. Pretty much every Muslim fighter is vocal about the conflict. Khamzat literally wants to go and fight. Usman cut a promo supporting Palestinians this weekend. Belal isn't popular and his fighting style isn't exciting. That's why they are reluctant to give him what he deserves.
 
tritestill said:
Yes, most deserving. People's only issues are they don't find his fights entertaining. Shame that factors into anything tbh.
Sean Strickland's fight style is boring as shit too. So was Colby's. People need to stop using his fight style as the excuse, they just don't like his personality.
 
Fact Checker said:
Bro had 5 rounds to finish or at least make a statement against a severely compromised one armed Burns… instead he spent the entire fight circling and backpedaling with occasional jabs.


The same way Belat feels no urgency to make a statement in a fight, the UFC feels no urgency to put him in a title shot.
Fair is fair.
 
