Sports, and politics/religion do not belong together and is bullshit. If you want to thank whatever your higher power is on the mic after the fight, I don’t care one way or the other. That’s up to the athlete. But crying about religion/politics is lame as fuck, imo.



Fucking Berlin, Germany hosted the 1936 Olympics. Let that sink in for a minute.



And Belal is American born, and raised. Anybody saying he doesn’t deserve the next shot is a lowbrow. Just give the man his earned shot so we can move the fuck on, alright.