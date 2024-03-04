If we want this to be a sport then a win is all the matters. Traditional sports don't only send their most popular athletes to the finals. Whoever is most deserving gets the shot.Bro had 5 rounds to finish or at least make a statement against a severely compromised one armed Burns… instead he spent the entire fight circling and backpedaling with occasional jabs.
The same way Belat feels no urgency to make a statement in a fight, the UFC feels no urgency to put him in a title shot.
No, he injured himself attempting a takedown, stop playing dumb. Destroying somebody's shoulder with a sprawl is a freak occurrence, not some genius move. It never happens, and he's not getting credit for it, especially when he didn't do shit for the next 4 rounds against a man with one arm. I mean the logic is hilarious, he can disable his arm, but he can't even rock him over 4 rounds?
Belal injured him. What are you on about?
I agree. @TXstriker been on the money train for a while. Got me a ticket on itThat Money podcast is awesome. Love his personality. Good on Burns for admitting Belal deserves his shot.
belal wont get a title shot as long as this gaza conflict goes on. the ufc doesn't want to be brought into this at all.
belal should just call for a match against colby.
Sean Strickland's fight style is boring as shit too. So was Colby's. People need to stop using his fight style as the excuse, they just don't like his personality.Yes, most deserving. People's only issues are they don't find his fights entertaining. Shame that factors into anything tbh.
