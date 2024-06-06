Joro spiders, giant, venomous flying arachnids, are here to stay, pest experts say The Joro spider, a giant venomous flying arachnid, is coming to the New York area by the end of the year affecting its residents and local ecosystem.

Giant, 'flying' Joro spiders spreading on the East Coast this summer: What to know Joro spiders have been spreading in the United States for over a decade but they are not likely to make an appearance in New York yet.

Joro spiders, giant, venomous flying arachnids, are here to stay, pest experts sayGiant venomous flying spiders with 4-inch legs are real, and they're going to potentially invade the New York area sometime this year, according to the New Jersey Pest Control.Joro spiders are coming to the Northeast after initially infiltrating the Southeastern U.S. from Japan, the pest control service said in a news release earlier this year. Georgia served as the "ground zero" for the arachnids in 2021 as residents saw the spiders in urban and rural areas, WUGA, the University of Georgia's public FM radio station, reported.The Japanese spider is "hard to miss " due to its "striking appearance and distinct behavior," according to the Flanders, New Jersey-based pest control service. The spiders are a "vibrant yellow" and have black coloration, the extermination service's release said.What makes the Joro spider different from other spiders is its ability to fly by using a technique called "ballooning," the pest control service said. Ballooning involves the spider releasing silk threads into the air, which allows them to be carried by the wind, according to the release.New York City and New Jersey might have a new resident this summer: A giant yellow and blue-black flying spider.The creepy crawler -- the Joro spider -- has stirred up a frenzy over a possible invasion in the tri-state area.Also known as the Trichonephila clavata, the Joro spider is from east Asia and can grow to the size of a palm.Female Joro spiders are typically yellow with legs that can grow up to four inches. Male Joro spiders aren't nearly as big and are a blue-black color.Besides their striking appearance, Joro spiders are also known for their web-weaving abilities.Mature female Joro spiders can spin yellow or golden webs that are extremely strong, while spanning up to 10 feet, according to a study by the University of Georgia's Department of Entomology.Joro spiders are able to thrive in urban environments, which is one of the reasons they have been able to migrate northward in the United States.The spiders "have the ability to thrive everywhere," David Coyle, who focuses on Forest Health and Invasive Species at Clemson University, told ABC News.New York seems to be lost maybe this is why they sent out the video a few years ago about what to do during a nuclear attack.Are yoh prepared for the giant flying spiders?