The new species of the most venomous spider in the world was discovered by Australian Reptile Parks spider expert Kane Christensen in the NSW city of Newcastle in 2018.
After spotting several of the spiders, Mr Christensen notified the Australian Museum in Sydney which confirmed the arachnids were a new species this year (2025).
The spider has been named Atrax christenseni, in honour of the spider expert.
'It's unbelievable. To have a spider that I'm so passionate about named after me is just a dream come true. It's super exciting,' Mr Christensen told 9News.
He said the new species, which can grow up to 4.5cm in length - can inject more venom into its prey than regular funnel webs found in Sydney.
'The fangs are a lot longer... that could equate possibly to a deeper [penetration] even through a glove... and the amount of venom injected,' he said.
'I looked at it and it just blew my mind that the sheer size of it for a male of that species was just... astronomical.'
Mr Christensen's discovery put scientists onto a long investigation to determine whether the spiders were simply large individuals of the existing species of whether it was an entirely separate funnel web species.
While scientists explored the physical structure of the Big Boy, they discovered the embolus on the male spider appeared larger and more twisted.
The embolus is a part of the spider's body that transfers sperm into a female spider and grows next to the fangs called the pedipalps.
The crucial observation combined with years of DNA analysis confirmed the theory of Dr Michael Gray at the Australian Museum that there are three different types of funnel web.
Scientists have so far traced the habitat of Atrax christenseni to within 25km of the Newcastle area and it is unlikely the species will venture south to Sydney.
The other two species are the 'classic' Sydney funnel web also known as Atrax robustus and the Southern Sydney funnel web known as Atrax montanus.
Professor Kristofer Helgen, the Director of the Australian Museum Research Institute, said it was a major discovery.
The new species of spider (pictured) is almost double the size of a regular funnel web
