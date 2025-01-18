  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News GFL cities, managers and coaches before the draft

Koala

Koala

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jan 22, 2020
Messages
2,357
Reaction score
4,748
Six teams / franchises:
Miami - Thiago Alves (manager) and Conan Silveira (coach) - I guess it will be mostly ATT fighters, Arlovski, Woodley, Page Van Zandt, Douglas Lima, Romero, JDS or Greg Hardy, Will Brooks
New York - Ray Longo (coach) and manager TBA (Weidman? Edgar?) - Rivera and Moraes are from New York gyms I think
Los Angeles - Wanderlei (manager) and Rafael Cordeiro (coach) - I guess we will have the Kings MMA fighters and some Chute Boxe guys. Let's see if they draft old guys like Werdum or Shogun
Sao Paulo - Lyoto Machida (manager) and Andre Pederneiras (coach, Nova Uniao) - I guess we will have Barao, Brazilians, Ed Soares fighters
London - Luke Barnatt (ex-TUF, manager) and Carl Prince (coach, Manchester Top Team), most likely the Western Europeans will be here
Dubai - Cain Velazquez (manager) and Javier Mendez (coach) - I guess we will have the Russians/USSR fighters, the Arabs, and maybe Rockhold here. I thought Cain couldn't leave the US

Douglas Lima, Chad Mendes, Yoel Romero, Shogun Rua, Duffee, OSP have been added to the draft
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,519
Messages
56,780,103
Members
175,402
Latest member
Carrapeta

Share this page

Back
Top