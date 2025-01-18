Six teams / franchises:

Miami - Thiago Alves (manager) and Conan Silveira (coach) - I guess it will be mostly ATT fighters, Arlovski, Woodley, Page Van Zandt, Douglas Lima, Romero, JDS or Greg Hardy, Will Brooks

New York - Ray Longo (coach) and manager TBA (Weidman? Edgar?) - Rivera and Moraes are from New York gyms I think

Los Angeles - Wanderlei (manager) and Rafael Cordeiro (coach) - I guess we will have the Kings MMA fighters and some Chute Boxe guys. Let's see if they draft old guys like Werdum or Shogun

Sao Paulo - Lyoto Machida (manager) and Andre Pederneiras (coach, Nova Uniao) - I guess we will have Barao, Brazilians, Ed Soares fighters

London - Luke Barnatt (ex-TUF, manager) and Carl Prince (coach, Manchester Top Team), most likely the Western Europeans will be here

Dubai - Cain Velazquez (manager) and Javier Mendez (coach) - I guess we will have the Russians/USSR fighters, the Arabs, and maybe Rockhold here. I thought Cain couldn't leave the US



Douglas Lima, Chad Mendes, Yoel Romero, Shogun Rua, Duffee, OSP have been added to the draft