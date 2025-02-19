Why, why, but why GFL do not sign these types of fighters + Teams Ranking System

Ara tech
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2024
- Messages
- 240
- Reaction score
- 263
Hello Friends,
2025 is a new year for all of us, I would like to know your opinion in details about the new organization that is emerging : GFL.
GFL official website is --> here.
Many criticized GFL as the washed fighers league who is not going to take over but only to bring back out of retirement all, with a weird system of team that has no meaning in a sport that is totally individual. I can understand that point of view, trying to make something new, but when it comes down to it I don't believe the wheels will run smooth. But why, for two reasons.
1 : The team system
We always believe that the team system is a bad idea in the long run. This team won, this team lost, means nothing, no fighter will ever care about others fighters careers as much as his own, it's a lonely sport in term of performances and results.
This is flawed at least in appareances.
Example 1 :
Let's say fighter A1 lost to fighter B1
And fighter A2 won against B2
Then fighter A3 win against B3
The team A won, the team B lost. But for A1, team victory would mean nothing to him because it won't exist in his fighting record, but his loss against fighter B1 would still be real and of course painfull.
Example 2 :
Being a member of a team could give some advtanges, could be an easier access to quality world class coaching, we understand it can be beneficial.
However, it may not be convenient for a fighter A1 to train with fighter A2, because he believes to have better sparring in his hometown or somewhere else.
And if fighter A1 and A2 are on the same weightclass and on the same team, they won't be able to fight each other, unless one has to move, to be traded to another team.
All this fuss to make a fight happen ??
////////////////////////////
Basically, you can get penalized because of others, a fighter could lose three fights in a row and still his "team" could win. Will he be a winner in the scale, no.
A team scoring system is a bad idea, as team performance in an individual sport are the sum of individualistic performances, and the sum of performances is still not a performance, even more when it comes down to a mix of individuals instead of just one.
2 : Fighters that need to be signed but are not signed
You want to compete with the best, to make a place for you in the big league ? But directly without a fan base ? They have too much ambition that they can afford. There are two steps to cash out money in MMA, one build a roster with deep and talents, two market it to the world and cash out your work with events.
The problem with GFL is that literally 80% of fighters are, post prime, old, washed up, injured, retired, non relevant anymore, and are only showing up to make the most of money they can to the few years left in their careers. Some even came back from retirements. How can it be interesting ? Just make exhibitions bouts instead.
Ask me, whoever the people who are scheeming GFL, if I was among them I would take down the team system but keep a board of country, instead of team, because nationalism and patriotism fevers draw more crowds than cities. A ranking per country, with most belts, and victories and finishes percentages will suit better, and of course it will have no effect on individual careers.
Even more, the very least to be done, would be to invest, a minimum of 50% of money on young fighters, instead of old ones.
Here is an example of two fighters that are worthy of being signed as a welterweight.
A1 : Vladyslav Rudniev (10-0) - 4/5 times Sambo World Champion - Left handed Southpaw
A2 : Khotam Boynazarov (10-0) 2018 Freestlyle World CHampion - Left handed Southpaw
You could give these fighters 100K dollars per bouts, sign 4 of them and make them fights old washed fighters, and thus the prospects will gain fame by defeating them.
But there are instead investing on the past, than the future. And the past is a sunken boat.
B1 : Kevin Lee (20-8) - Could not finish Diego Sanchez, a guy who never trained seriously and was brainwashed by a guru because he's a fool, fought 3 times in 3 years.
B2 : Tyron Woodley (19-7) - Lost four fights in a row, and a boxing bout against Jake Paul, not a single win since 2018, SINCE 2018.
Who cares about Tyron Woodley or Kevin Lee, or Tony Ferguson fighting again ? Exhbiition bouts will suit them better.
Kevin lee wants a rematch against Tony Ferguson, this is very dangerous, as fighters like Tony are suffering obviously from CTE, brain damage, and others non desirable side effects of combat sport. For most, retiring would be the wisest for their healths and well-beings. Running out of option or leaving the field that is MMA is not a neccessity, the path of being a coach or a manager is always a door within one's reach.
Who do not want to see Kevin Lee fighting a Rudniev or a Boynazarov, instead of a washed Tony Ferguson. If Kevin lee would win against an elite welterweight prospect, it would mean that he still got it, and if he came to lose, he would pass the torch to the new generation and give fame and glory to the fighter who defeated him. This would have been much wiser, as prospects best ways to make a name for themselves is by destroying former contenders and champions.
Instead what are they doing, nothing of what really matters, GFL are nothing but fools. The UFC will always be number one.
What we want to know is the salaries. Yes, how much these old post prime fighters are being paid. They are being paid handsomely that is certain. But is that sustainable on the long run. Absolutely not, I don't see how it could be sustainable. Becoming a brand ? The UFC is the brand, that give no room for all others organizations before GFL to breath in.
Salaries are the main concern, are they going to give a Gegard Mousasi old post prime fighter 700K/800K dollars like Bellator did, despite him this time fighting another old can and not even decent competition, and especially despite him drawing no crowd, not profitable at all.
Besides, If you were to bet on a fighter who is younger than 30 years old, in five years he will still be there, but if you bet on fighters who are past 40 for instance, in the next five years they are gone and your investment on them as well, but a 30 years old fighter would still be there.
Money is the fuel, and GFL without raising funds, sponsors, investors and crowd are going to go bankrupt in the next 5/10 years. With a meaningless team system, how far they can go ?
They appears to be very rich in terms of ressources, and are not shy to sign big names of the sports. I'm prone to always support an alternative to the UFC evil monopoly, but this looks like some kind of bad jokes.
What GFL is to us, an organization that is willing to burn 250K/500K dollars given to a washed old fighter that had beaten another old washed fighter, which performance that is already meaningless be scored and registred in another teams rankings, which is even meaningless.
Meaningless bouts that going to be ranked with a meaningless team system, the meaningless of the meaningless, let me introduce you GFL.
2025 is a new year for all of us, I would like to know your opinion in details about the new organization that is emerging : GFL.
GFL official website is --> here.
Many criticized GFL as the washed fighers league who is not going to take over but only to bring back out of retirement all, with a weird system of team that has no meaning in a sport that is totally individual. I can understand that point of view, trying to make something new, but when it comes down to it I don't believe the wheels will run smooth. But why, for two reasons.
1 : The team system
We always believe that the team system is a bad idea in the long run. This team won, this team lost, means nothing, no fighter will ever care about others fighters careers as much as his own, it's a lonely sport in term of performances and results.
This is flawed at least in appareances.
Example 1 :
Let's say fighter A1 lost to fighter B1
And fighter A2 won against B2
Then fighter A3 win against B3
The team A won, the team B lost. But for A1, team victory would mean nothing to him because it won't exist in his fighting record, but his loss against fighter B1 would still be real and of course painfull.
Example 2 :
Being a member of a team could give some advtanges, could be an easier access to quality world class coaching, we understand it can be beneficial.
However, it may not be convenient for a fighter A1 to train with fighter A2, because he believes to have better sparring in his hometown or somewhere else.
And if fighter A1 and A2 are on the same weightclass and on the same team, they won't be able to fight each other, unless one has to move, to be traded to another team.
All this fuss to make a fight happen ??
////////////////////////////
Basically, you can get penalized because of others, a fighter could lose three fights in a row and still his "team" could win. Will he be a winner in the scale, no.
A team scoring system is a bad idea, as team performance in an individual sport are the sum of individualistic performances, and the sum of performances is still not a performance, even more when it comes down to a mix of individuals instead of just one.
2 : Fighters that need to be signed but are not signed
You want to compete with the best, to make a place for you in the big league ? But directly without a fan base ? They have too much ambition that they can afford. There are two steps to cash out money in MMA, one build a roster with deep and talents, two market it to the world and cash out your work with events.
The problem with GFL is that literally 80% of fighters are, post prime, old, washed up, injured, retired, non relevant anymore, and are only showing up to make the most of money they can to the few years left in their careers. Some even came back from retirements. How can it be interesting ? Just make exhibitions bouts instead.
Ask me, whoever the people who are scheeming GFL, if I was among them I would take down the team system but keep a board of country, instead of team, because nationalism and patriotism fevers draw more crowds than cities. A ranking per country, with most belts, and victories and finishes percentages will suit better, and of course it will have no effect on individual careers.
Even more, the very least to be done, would be to invest, a minimum of 50% of money on young fighters, instead of old ones.
Here is an example of two fighters that are worthy of being signed as a welterweight.
A1 : Vladyslav Rudniev (10-0) - 4/5 times Sambo World Champion - Left handed Southpaw
A2 : Khotam Boynazarov (10-0) 2018 Freestlyle World CHampion - Left handed Southpaw
You could give these fighters 100K dollars per bouts, sign 4 of them and make them fights old washed fighters, and thus the prospects will gain fame by defeating them.
But there are instead investing on the past, than the future. And the past is a sunken boat.
B1 : Kevin Lee (20-8) - Could not finish Diego Sanchez, a guy who never trained seriously and was brainwashed by a guru because he's a fool, fought 3 times in 3 years.
B2 : Tyron Woodley (19-7) - Lost four fights in a row, and a boxing bout against Jake Paul, not a single win since 2018, SINCE 2018.
Who cares about Tyron Woodley or Kevin Lee, or Tony Ferguson fighting again ? Exhbiition bouts will suit them better.
Kevin lee wants a rematch against Tony Ferguson, this is very dangerous, as fighters like Tony are suffering obviously from CTE, brain damage, and others non desirable side effects of combat sport. For most, retiring would be the wisest for their healths and well-beings. Running out of option or leaving the field that is MMA is not a neccessity, the path of being a coach or a manager is always a door within one's reach.
Who do not want to see Kevin Lee fighting a Rudniev or a Boynazarov, instead of a washed Tony Ferguson. If Kevin lee would win against an elite welterweight prospect, it would mean that he still got it, and if he came to lose, he would pass the torch to the new generation and give fame and glory to the fighter who defeated him. This would have been much wiser, as prospects best ways to make a name for themselves is by destroying former contenders and champions.
Instead what are they doing, nothing of what really matters, GFL are nothing but fools. The UFC will always be number one.
What we want to know is the salaries. Yes, how much these old post prime fighters are being paid. They are being paid handsomely that is certain. But is that sustainable on the long run. Absolutely not, I don't see how it could be sustainable. Becoming a brand ? The UFC is the brand, that give no room for all others organizations before GFL to breath in.
Salaries are the main concern, are they going to give a Gegard Mousasi old post prime fighter 700K/800K dollars like Bellator did, despite him this time fighting another old can and not even decent competition, and especially despite him drawing no crowd, not profitable at all.
Besides, If you were to bet on a fighter who is younger than 30 years old, in five years he will still be there, but if you bet on fighters who are past 40 for instance, in the next five years they are gone and your investment on them as well, but a 30 years old fighter would still be there.
Money is the fuel, and GFL without raising funds, sponsors, investors and crowd are going to go bankrupt in the next 5/10 years. With a meaningless team system, how far they can go ?
They appears to be very rich in terms of ressources, and are not shy to sign big names of the sports. I'm prone to always support an alternative to the UFC evil monopoly, but this looks like some kind of bad jokes.
What GFL is to us, an organization that is willing to burn 250K/500K dollars given to a washed old fighter that had beaten another old washed fighter, which performance that is already meaningless be scored and registred in another teams rankings, which is even meaningless.
Meaningless bouts that going to be ranked with a meaningless team system, the meaningless of the meaningless, let me introduce you GFL.