Why, why, but why GFL do not sign these types of fighters + Teams Ranking System

You want to compete with the best, to make a place for you in the big league ? But directly without a fan base ? They have too much ambition that they can afford. There are two steps to cash out money in MMA, one build a roster with deep and talents, two market it to the world and cash out your work with events.



The problem with GFL is that literally 80% of fighters are, post prime, old, washed up, injured, retired, non relevant anymore, and are only showing up to make the most of money they can to the few years left in their careers. Some even came back from retirements. How can it be interesting ? Just make exhibitions bouts instead.



Ask me, whoever the people who are scheeming GFL, if I was among them I would take down the team system but keep a board of country, instead of team, because nationalism and patriotism fevers draw more crowds than cities. A ranking per country, with most belts, and victories and finishes percentages will suit better, and of course it will have no effect on individual careers.



Even more, the very least to be done, would be to invest, a minimum of 50% of money on young fighters, instead of old ones.



Here is an example of two fighters that are worthy of being signed as a welterweight.



Vladyslav Rudniev (10-0) - 4/5 times Sambo World Champion - Left handed Southpaw

Khotam Boynazarov (10-0) 2018 Freestyle World Champion - Left handed Southpaw

You could give these fighters 100K dollars per bouts, sign 4 of them and make them fights old washed fighters, and thus the prospects will gain fame by defeating them.

Besides, If you were to bet on a fighter who is younger than 30 years old, in five years he will still be there, but if you bet on fighters who are past 40 for instance, in the next five years they are gone and your investment on them as well, but a 30 years old fighter would still be there.

What GFL is to us, an organization that is willing to burn 250K/500K dollars given to a washed old fighter that had beaten another old washed fighter, which performance that is already meaningless be scored and registred in another teams rankings, which is even meaningless.



Meaningless bouts that going to be ranked with a meaningless team system, the meaningless of the meaningless, let me introduce you GFL.