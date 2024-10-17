News Gegard Mousasi has sued PFL for breach of contract, and a claim for relief for Monopsonization. Getting 750K per bout, along with 50-200K finish bonus

For a guy who has made a ton of money, he sure is pissed off a lot of the time. It’s like he hates his job and the people who he has to deal with because of his job.

I guess it’s a shit show to deal with the UFC and the PFL if you want to have something to say about how things are going to play out. The majority of successful fighters still seem to be happy with the small fortune they’ve made by fighting professionally…
 
Ask Dana if he doesn't want to make money, plus where is the whole "He signed the contract, it's his own fault" crowd now?
 
Hey, do you guys remember the poses here used to champion the PFL as being a better place for fighters?

How the PFL supposed to be in organization for fighters by the fighters. And that they didn’t have matchmakers so that their organization was more meritocratic???

It was crazy how many Sherbums got suckered into those lies. All of a sudden, all those guys seem very, very quiet. I wonder where they all went.
 
Literally no one said this, you are just creating fictious people to be angry about
 
