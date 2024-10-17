For a guy who has made a ton of money, he sure is pissed off a lot of the time. It’s like he hates his job and the people who he has to deal with because of his job.I guess it’s a shit show to deal with the UFC and the PFL if you want to have something to say about how things are going to play out. The majority of successful fighters still seem to be happy with the small fortune they’ve made by fighting professionally…