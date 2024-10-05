Roadmaps to an MMA Career : Small Guide : Organizations, salaries, contracts, locations, controversies

#1 Ares FC



French promotion that offers quality bouts. France is slowly starting to become an MMA powerhouse in europe.



Roster :

An interesting place that attract fighters worldwide, for those willing to build their records before going to the big league.



Location :

All events take place in the promotion homeland, France.



Salary :

[Still to come]



Controversies :

[Still to come]



#2 LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance)



American promotion, good overall, nothing much to say, very active and offers many opportunities and bouts for fighters.



Roster :

Decent competition, nothing much to say



Location :

70 % of events take place in the US.

30 % of events take place in Brazil.



Salary :

[Still to come]



Controversies :

[Still to come]





#3 Alash Pride



Kazaksthan promotion, very active, and offers many opportunities





Roster :

Good competition





Location :

90% of events take place in Kazaksthan

10% a bit in Kyrgyzstan and Russia



Salary :

[Still to come]



Controversies :

[Still to come]



#4 Shooto Brazil



Promotion located in Brazil, very active and offers multiple bouts per year



Roster :

A good road to get momentum to make it into a big league



Location :

All events take place in Brazil



Salary :

[Still to come]



Controversies :

[Still to come]





#5 EFC Global



Kyrgyzstan located promotion



Roster :

The promotion is active and offers many bouts per year to fighters willing to fight



Location :

90% of bouts tend to happen in Kyrgyzstan, the promotion homeland

10% of bouts take place in Russia or Kazaksthan and others neighborhood countries



Salary :

[Still to come]



Controversies :

[Still to come]



#6 100% Fight



Small french organization that give quality bouts



Roster :

One of the best place to begin an MMA career



Location :

All events take place in France



Salary :

[Still to come]



Controversies :

[Still to come]



#7 Deep



Small japanese promotion, standing on it's own



Roster :

Deep offers bouts in both quality and quantity, the promotion is very active



Location :

All events take place in Japan



Salary :

[Still to come]



Controversies :

[Still to come]



#8 Cage Titans Fighting Championship



Small american promotion, with many years of experience



Roster :

Good overall, nothing much to say



Location :

All events take place in the US



Salary :

[Still to come]



Controversies :

[Still to come]