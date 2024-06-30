  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Gane would be a nightmare matchup for Pereira

justmark

May 25, 2024
The only man that can probably deal with Pereira Leg kicks . Also, Gane can go toe to toe on the feet while being 15 lbs bigger.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Gane goes 'toe to toe' with absolutely NO ONE.

Get the fuck outta here.
giphy.gif
 
He would walk through Gane with ease and Dana would go into emergency mode to somehow keep glazing Jon Jones just because he hates Ngannou. Dana doesnt want that fight because he knows Alex would decapitate Gane.
 
BWAHAHAHA dudes a low pedigree striker who got by facing much slower out of shape dudes.

Ganes stale tiptoe backpedal routine was remedial stuff Pereira fought at the bottom tier of Glory on the way to the top, Tuivasa nearly decapitated him doing that silly nonsense.

Pereira would use that senseless backpedaling to his advantage and sleep Gane with the left.

Imaging Pereira with no weight cut and more lean weight to his frame… better striker, bigger power, better pedigree, identical reach and measurements. There’s no scenario where Gane wins. He’s too one dimensional and he’s outmatched in his only dimension.
 
Not a nightmare matchup for Poatan, but a dream matchup for anyone who loves high-level standup striking matches.

UFC better make this one right away, instead of setting up Poatan vs. Blaydes or some stupid shit like that. Or Jailton vs. Poatan lol.
 
Be careful picking against Gane here sherbros, as evidenced by the skin folds on the back of his head Gane has A+ chin & isn't going to get hurt easily, even by Pereira. :eek:

Screenshot_20240630_151451_Chrome.jpg
 
kingghidrah said:
Not a nightmare matchup for Poatan, but a dream matchup for anyone who loves high-level standup striking matches.

UFC better make this one right away, instead of setting up Poatan vs. Blaydes or some stupid shit like that. Or Jailton vs. Poatan lol.
jailton vs alex would never happen. they are both brazillians and friendly with each other
 
svmr_db said:
Be careful picking against Gane here sherbros, as evidenced by the skin folds on the back of his head Gane has A+ chin & isn't going to get hurt easily, even by Pereira. :eek:

Head fat is the secret weapon for invincible chin??!?!

I learned something new today.


My father in law must be the true Homer Simpson of MMA.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Head fat is the secret weapon for invincible chin??!?!

I learned something new today.


My father in law must be the true Homer Simpson of MMA.
Yep read this old sherdog thread, dead giveaway he has an iron chin

@Jean-MMA come flex your knowledge on this topic

One thing that got totally overlooked about Gane chin

Dude is not fat but got that back of the head skin folds. My dad save me life by giving me this advice "never start a fight against a dude who got that back of the head skin folds"
