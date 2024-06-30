Gane would be a nightmare matchup for Pereira

Gane goes 'toe to toe' with absolutely NO ONE.
Get the fuck outta here.
jailton vs alex would never happen. they are both brazillians and friendly with each otherNot a nightmare matchup for Poatan, but a dream matchup for anyone who loves high-level standup striking matches.
UFC better make this one right away, instead of setting up Poatan vs. Blaydes or some stupid shit like that. Or Jailton vs. Poatan lol.
Head fat is the secret weapon for invincible chin??!?!Be careful picking against Gane here sherbros, as evidenced by the skin folds on the back of his head Gane has A+ chin & isn't going to get hurt easily, even by Pereira.
I learned something new today.
My father in law must be the true Homer Simpson of MMA.
Yep read this old sherdog thread, dead giveaway he has an iron chin
One thing that got totally overlooked about Gane chinDude is not fat but got that back of the head skin folds. My dad save me life by giving me this advice "never start a fight against a dude who got that back of the head skin folds"forums.sherdog.com