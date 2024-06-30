Gane would be a nightmare matchup for Pereira

BWAHAHAHA dudes a low pedigree striker who got by facing much slower out of shape dudes.



Ganes stale tiptoe backpedal routine was remedial stuff Pereira fought at the bottom tier of Glory on the way to the top, Tuivasa nearly decapitated him doing that silly nonsense.



Pereira would use that senseless backpedaling to his advantage and sleep Gane with the left.



Imaging Pereira with no weight cut and more lean weight to his frame… better striker, bigger power, better pedigree, identical reach and measurements. There’s no scenario where Gane wins. He’s too one dimensional and he’s outmatched in his only dimension.