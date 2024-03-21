FW title win: McGregor or Topuria?

Which title win was more legendary between McGregor/Aldo or Topuria/Volk?



I think Conor made more noise and sold the fight well, talked the talk and walked the walk. He kept his word by saying he would KO Aldo in the first round.



From a competitive level, I’d also say Aldo at that moment was more in his prime than Volk especially considering how Volk came off a KO loss from Islam. Not saying that Volk isn’t in his prime still, but to come back from a KO loss and to defend your title is mentally and emotionally challenging.



All in all, the pressure was on both Aldo and Volk. Conor got into Aldo’s head and it showed. Volk’s mental state was not looking to get KO’ed again.



And although Topuria was invited to a European football match as an introduction, as big as that was, Conor’s aura at that time was everywhere.



Conor’s quick KO finish to Aldo was one of the best, if not the best title victory in history.