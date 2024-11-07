Movies From the 1940s - Who are the 5 best actors?

Based on the work they did during that time period.



My choices:

its-a-wonderful-life.png


Sceptic_Orson_Welles.jpg


81626_v9_ba.jpg



laurence-olivier.jpg


Humphrey_Bogart_1940.jpg



I usually never even enter these threads not just because polls like this are silly (no offense to anyone) but more specifically because I literally teach film history and it kills me how little people know and I don't want to turn every one of these threads into me lecture-ranting. That's not fun for me and I'm certain it's less fun for everyone else having a supernerd party pooper spoiling the fun. The "Serious Movie Discussion" thread was where I lived because anywhere else I'm way too serious about movies.

5a04c5db173cd38d9067eb7690f1077238e17402.gif


But since you brought me here with your tag, the answer isn't even listed on the poll.

 
I love old movies but my knowledge is basically just from watching them. Haven’t done any real studying on them but I actually do enjoy learning about the subject. Which is why I tagged you and was wondering your thoughts. For me these polls are just preference. I enjoy Spencer Tracy but I actually prefer his 30’s work and even his later stuff.
 
