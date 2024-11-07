I usually never even enter these threads not just because polls like this are silly (no offense to anyone) but more specifically because I literally teach film history and it kills me how little people know and I don't want to turn every one of these threads into me lecture-ranting. That's not fun for me and I'm certain it's less fun for everyone else having a supernerd party pooper spoiling the fun. The "Serious Movie Discussion" thread was where I lived because anywhere else I'mserious about movies.But since you brought me here with your tag, the answer isn't even listed on the poll.