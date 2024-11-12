  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Movies From the 1950s - Who is the best actor? (Finals O/T)

Choose One.

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
What was the quote from Paul Newman?

“Here lies Paul Newman, who died a failure because his eyes turned brown."
 
Elvis!

But I'll vote for James Stewart. I can't recall seeing too many Newman or Brando films from that era.
 
For the 50s, gotta go with Stewert just for the amount of work in that decade. I feel he put out more in that frame of time? If I'm wrong, someone correct me and I'll re-evaluate.
 
