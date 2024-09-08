Free range kids... Stand by Me. Can they exist today?

I was in Grade 3 (8 years old) when i remember fighting with mom to be allowed to walk to school with my best friend, who lived 5 minutes away, and without any parent coming with us.



Conflicts and fights were common, as we went to Catholic school, and wore uniforms, in our K-6 school and we had a K-6 and K-8 public schools nearby, whom we were always in conflict with, which meant we crossed those kids heading to their classes.



But in those days, we kids, particularly boys, would be out playing and exploring from sun up to sun down, with the only real rules being 'be home for dinner', and 'be home before dark'. As long as you did those two things you could be out, with your parents not knowing where you were (they generally knew).



Does this happen today? If so where?



Do you think in many places, parents would be investigated by Child services if they allowed this, and if the child got hurt would the parents face negligence charges?



And lastly what is your view of allowing your kid to grow up free range and at WHAT AGE do you think it is ok to take the leash off and let him/her, go?