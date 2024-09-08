Free range kids... Stand by Me. Can they exist today?

C

ChosenOne

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 2, 2024
Messages
497
Reaction score
678
I was in Grade 3 (8 years old) when i remember fighting with mom to be allowed to walk to school with my best friend, who lived 5 minutes away, and without any parent coming with us.

Conflicts and fights were common, as we went to Catholic school, and wore uniforms, in our K-6 school and we had a K-6 and K-8 public schools nearby, whom we were always in conflict with, which meant we crossed those kids heading to their classes.

But in those days, we kids, particularly boys, would be out playing and exploring from sun up to sun down, with the only real rules being 'be home for dinner', and 'be home before dark'. As long as you did those two things you could be out, with your parents not knowing where you were (they generally knew).

Does this happen today? If so where?

Do you think in many places, parents would be investigated by Child services if they allowed this, and if the child got hurt would the parents face negligence charges?

And lastly what is your view of allowing your kid to grow up free range and at WHAT AGE do you think it is ok to take the leash off and let him/her, go?
 
Calling kids free range makes me think you turn them into chicken fingers

In any case lots of towns still have kids playing outside everywhere. I was just in northern Ontario in a place called The Sault (pronounced The Soo) and there were kids riding bikes everywhere and running around playing with no parents around from what I could tell

Not sure how old they were though. Maybe not as young as 8, kids all look super young to me today
 
Free ranging has lots of benefits (for children and parents).


But the downsides, while rare, are so incredibly severe, that there's just no way I'd risk it.
 
My grandparents always told us " once you go outside don't come back unless you are staying inside , drink from the water hose "

That 80's AC must have been high af... :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

THE Red Beard
Social Speaking to kids today
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
IDGETKTFO
IDGETKTFO

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,815
Messages
56,154,120
Members
175,090
Latest member
Krakn

Share this page

Back
Top