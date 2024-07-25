Social Speaking to kids today

Good morning boys! Today I am going to speak to a summer camp of kids between the ages of 8 and 11.

I used to work with kids and was a teacher previous to my career in law enforcement, so I have plenty of experience speaking to children.

My question for you guys and it was something I thought about this morning is how different our kids from the last time I worked with them in 2009?

Am I going to go in there with a bunch of kids holding cell phones up doing Tik Tok dances?

How many kids will be dressed like animals?

Do we still bully?

I've realized I may be in over my head and wanted the help of my sherbros to answer all these questions.
 
yes. bully them to assert your dominance straight away.

verbal, emotional and physical bullying is best.

if you do not do this to assert your dominance, they will think you are a doormat and will walk right over you.
 
yes. bully them to assert your dominance straight away.




I might enter the room and just conduct a roast on every child in there.
 
I might enter the room and just conduct a roast on every child in there.
pick out the kid with the weakest hairline.

and just take the micky out of him for like 3/4 of the time you have to talk.

then go for the kids that have glasses on and finish the last 1/4 you have to talk teasing them.

and that is an easy day at work!
 
pick out the kid with the weakest hairline.






Hahahaha this made me laugh! Can you imagine how much trouble I would get in????
 
dont let them go to waste bro.


mark-cuban-shark-tank.gif
 
How about those kids with braces? I cant understand 1/2 of my kids friends.
understand in what sense, like when they talk? or the fact that half of your kids friends have braces.
 
i dunno, man. a lot changes in 15 years. the fundamentals are the same of course with kids that age, but if you're not up to speed with some of the latest words or trends it may become a bit tough to connect. but since you say you have experience, it may not be so hard. maybe the best advice i could give, if i were a kid listening to an older person trying to give me advice, would be to not talk to me like an idiot. tell me straight-up what it is you want me to learn from you. kids are a lot more adult than we give them credit for.
 
i dunno, man. a lot changes in 15 years. the fundamentals are the same of course with kids that age, but if you're not up to speed with some of the latest words or trends it may become a bit tough to connect. but since you say you have experience, it may not be so hard. maybe the best advice i could give, if i were a kid listening to an older person trying to give me advice, would be to not talk to me like an idiot. tell me straight-up what it is you want me to learn from you. kids are a lot more adult than we give them credit for.
yeah but 8-11 year old kids are still dumb as fuck,

sure they get dumber in their teens. but they do start dumber and just get worse before getting a spike out of nowhere.
 
