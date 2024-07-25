Good morning boys! Today I am going to speak to a summer camp of kids between the ages of 8 and 11.



I used to work with kids and was a teacher previous to my career in law enforcement, so I have plenty of experience speaking to children.



My question for you guys and it was something I thought about this morning is how different our kids from the last time I worked with them in 2009?



Am I going to go in there with a bunch of kids holding cell phones up doing Tik Tok dances?



How many kids will be dressed like animals?



Do we still bully?



I've realized I may be in over my head and wanted the help of my sherbros to answer all these questions.