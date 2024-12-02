What time do you put your kids to bed

lakersfan45
Hello, mostly great citizens of sherdog.
I’m here seeking parenting advice on this beautiful night. I have to kids, ages 7 and 5. We put them to bed around 8 pm every night. Our routine (wife and I) is to read a chapter from a book and then watch a music video with the kids. It’s around 8:30 pm by the time we are done with this routine. The wife and I take turns with each kid. Lately my seven year old hasn’t been able to go to sleep once we leave. I’m wondering if this bedtime is too early? Great parents of sherdog, what time do or did you put your kid to bed when they were 7 years old?

