Free Money: Bet on the underdog Brian Ortega

Not sure how Brian is the underdog in this fight...

Lopes ain't beating him.

You're welcome.
 
Because Lopes is a much, much better striker and is also a BJJ black belt?
 
Brian can take a beating and Diego looks like he slows down as the fight goes on. I don't see how Brian is the underdog either in this fight. I think he snatches a sub sometime in the 2nd or 3rd.
 
I like Ortega here too as the underdog, Lopes fades while Ortega gets stronger. Also Ortega has fought much better competition.
 
Ortega is good fighter, but the dude is very inactive and has looked very comfortable lately rank squatting.

Lopes is active, has the BJJ to keep up and is a good striker. I like his chances.

Ortega is tough to get out so I’ll pick Lopes by DEC or if Ortega wins, it’ll be by SUB rd 3
 
Agreed. What's interesting is that Ortega opened as the favorite for their first match up, and Ortega opened the underdog in his last fight against Rodriguez.
 
I'm not saying Ortega can't win. Obviously he can. I'm explaining why Lopes is the betting favourite.
 
He honestly shouldn’t be. He slowed down like crazy against a short notice Dan Ige in a fight that wasn’t all that high paced.
 
I think Ortegas body is fragile now. Also super hitable. Lopez loco by KO.
 
