Brian Ortega dissapointed

Geniusss

Geniusss

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 4, 2019
Messages
2,065
Reaction score
2,995
Out of all the fights from UFC 306 he dissapointed me, I really thought he was gonna be able to submit the guy but he wasn't even able to take him down, he was just standing with him when the other dude was clearly faster and punches much harder

He really messed up my bets

I bet on Merab because I knew the white American boy was overhyped so he was going to be the favorite, that fight went EXACTLY how I thought it was going to be

I bet on Shevchenko because this was the first time I ever saw her as a underdog, so it was a unique oportunity to get so good money with her,

Then I had Brian, if it wasnt for that fight I would have got good good money
 
Brian Ortega is really disappointed by your shit post on Sherdog. He really thought you were going to be able to have a good post but instead you post this drivel of a post. Tsk tsk tsk, so disappointing for Brian Ortega.
 
Geniusss said:
Out of all the fights from UFC 306 he dissapointed me, I really thought he was gonna be able to submit the guy but he wasn't even able to take him down, he was just standing with him when the other dude was clearly faster and punches much harder

He really messed up my bets

I bet on Merab because I knew the white American boy was overhyped so he was going to be the favorite, that fight went EXACTLY how I thought it was going to be

I bet on Shevchenko because this was the first time I ever saw her as a underdog, so it was a unique oportunity to get so good money with her,

Then I had Brian, if it wasnt for that fight I would have got good good money
Click to expand...
I find it weird that people thought Ortega would beat Lopes.
 
Geniusss said:
Out of all the fights from UFC 306 he dissapointed me, I really thought he was gonna be able to submit the guy but he wasn't even able to take him down, he was just standing with him when the other dude was clearly faster and punches much harder

He really messed up my bets

I bet on Merab because I knew the white American boy was overhyped so he was going to be the favorite, that fight went EXACTLY how I thought it was going to be

I bet on Shevchenko because this was the first time I ever saw her as a underdog, so it was a unique oportunity to get so good money with her,

Then I had Brian, if it wasnt for that fight I would have got good good money
Click to expand...

Parlay are fools bets. That's what you get for being a degen gambler.
 
You really added Ortega to your parlay after he injured himself during the intro to his rematch with Yair? The win was gutsy, but that was a massive red flag for his future imo.
 
KeepingItReal said:
Brian Ortega is really disappointed by your shit post on Sherdog. He really thought you were going to be able to have a good post but instead you post this drivel of a post. Tsk tsk tsk, so disappointing for Brian Ortega.
Click to expand...
Not disappointing steroid cheats should always be high on everyone's list of priorities
 
You bet against DieGOAT Lopez, you best not miss.
 
To be fair Ortega massively improved his standup since getting schooled by Volk and the first Yair fight.
Lopes is 29 and Ortega 33. Lopes would knock out four Ortegas at age 29 one after the other.
 
i'm not sure whether this is a "Brian Ortega isn't really that amazing" thread or a "help i'm a gambling degenerate" post
Either way, you're right OP
 
I bet merab val and lopez in a parlay so he did not disappoint me lmao
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,020
Messages
56,233,183
Members
175,116
Latest member
grb

Share this page

Back
Top