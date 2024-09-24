Brian Ortega dissapointed

Out of all the fights from UFC 306 he dissapointed me, I really thought he was gonna be able to submit the guy but he wasn't even able to take him down, he was just standing with him when the other dude was clearly faster and punches much harder



He really messed up my bets



I bet on Merab because I knew the white American boy was overhyped so he was going to be the favorite, that fight went EXACTLY how I thought it was going to be



I bet on Shevchenko because this was the first time I ever saw her as a underdog, so it was a unique oportunity to get so good money with her,



Then I had Brian, if it wasnt for that fight I would have got good good money