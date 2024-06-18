  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Elections Fox News already making excuses for a Trump debate loss

Joe

Joe

:l
@Gold
Joined
Sep 1, 2011
Messages
24,331
Reaction score
18,604
They want biden drug tested because they need a good excuse to explain why trump could lose to a guy with dementia
 
Everybody is on steroids - Nick Diaz
 
Trump knows he is on decline likely faster then Biden. Both old but Biden exercises a ton more then Trump outside of golfing. Biden though older then Trump is not overweight an Trump not 220 lbs more likely 30 to 40 plus pounds heavier. I really wish Democrats would do more to defend these factors.
 
Off course he is on drugs but why test him as long as they are legal and prescribed by his doctor.

I'm more concerned with how they use the mike cut off button.
 
to have a secret clearance you supposed to be drug tested anyways .. why wouldn't Biden want to do drug test with Trump?
 
Frankly, all Trump needs to do is allow Biden to talk.

The mute button should work nicely in his favor as it did in their second debate last time. Biden is a meek old loser and Trump should approach the debate as such. He doesn’t need to run roughshod over the old bastard.

People are done with Biden but the pant shitter does invoke sympathy with normies as he stutters and blunders. Hell, even I feel sorry for him and he’s sold this country out worse than any President in history.

Also, Biden without a doubt is on uppers when he needs to perform be it a debate or state of the union. He is still an embarrassment even on his PEDs. .

This isn’t the Olympics. If the President needs drugs to stay awake, I suppose he should be allowed to take them.

But nobody really wins debates. They don’t move the needle unless somebody really shits the bed…but even then..John Fetterman had the most embarrassing debate performance I’ve ever seen and he still won his seat handily.
 
Of course, no one could ever win versus that articulate spokesman Joe.

<{katwhu}>
 
Its funny how people are fighting over which senile old man is least senile.

Could these two even pass a driving test?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

cottagecheesefan
Elections Trump challenges Biden to a debate
11 12 13
Replies
240
Views
7K
Striderxdj
Striderxdj
cottagecheesefan
Elections Trump challenges Biden to a debate, "Anytime, Anywhere, Anyplace!"
8 9 10
Replies
186
Views
6K
Belaya Smert
Belaya Smert

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,631
Messages
55,708,450
Members
174,906
Latest member
bakedboy

Share this page

Back
Top