Trump knows he is on decline likely faster then Biden. Both old but Biden exercises a ton more then Trump outside of golfing. Biden though older then Trump is not overweight an Trump not 220 lbs more likely 30 to 40 plus pounds heavier. I really wish Democrats would do more to defend these factors.
Frankly, all Trump needs to do is allow Biden to talk.
The mute button should work nicely in his favor as it did in their second debate last time. Biden is a meek old loser and Trump should approach the debate as such. He doesn’t need to run roughshod over the old bastard.
People are done with Biden but the pant shitter does invoke sympathy with normies as he stutters and blunders. Hell, even I feel sorry for him and he’s sold this country out worse than any President in history.
Also, Biden without a doubt is on uppers when he needs to perform be it a debate or state of the union. He is still an embarrassment even on his PEDs. .
This isn’t the Olympics. If the President needs drugs to stay awake, I suppose he should be allowed to take them.
But nobody really wins debates. They don’t move the needle unless somebody really shits the bed…but even then..John Fetterman had the most embarrassing debate performance I’ve ever seen and he still won his seat handily.
