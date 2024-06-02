Floyd vs "Soviet style" fighters

pugilistico

pugilistico

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
506
Reaction score
690
One of the dumbest criticisms of Inoue from casuals used to be that he hasn't fought any black fighters. This is before he destroyed Fulton of course. I guess this comes from the misconception that black fighters have a particular slick style. Ignoring the obviously idiotic assumption that your race dictates your fighting style, this criticism has a point in that until Fulton, Inoue hasn't fought any particularly "slick" opponents. But it also made me think he hasn't fought any Russian/Eastern Bloc fighters. A lot of those guys seem to have a certain style due to Soviet era training doctrines.

That was a long winded way of getting to my main point that I don't think Floyd has fought any opponent from that part of the world. Maybe he did in his amateur days but I don't know the details of his amateur career. I think the closest he got when they were talking about him facing Golovkin. When I look back at Floyd's career now, he seemed to have fought mostly guys of a certain style with a few exceptions like Marquez, Judah, Pacquiao. I wonder how he would have done or looked against Eastern Bloc fighters. Or even Cubans. Although I can't think of a post Mayweather-Pac era fighter at 147 who could give him trouble except for Crawford, and he's American. It would be really interesting how Floyd with deal with a Bivol or Lomachenko if they were his size.
 
The first time he faced a half-decent Eastern bloc fighter in Todorov, he lost.

Just kidding, there just weren't many such fighters that were both very good and very popular back in Floyd’s time. There still aren't. Bivols and Lomachenkos are still quite rare.
 
Race doesn't dictate fighting style.
Training and sparring does....
Also as soviet (?) boxer usually is assumed point scoring amateur rules boxer...
When they had emphasis on activities easier to get noticed by judges, am gloves and tournament format with short time before next bout.
Soviet
Boxing from 50 ies was different...
Then it was more close to british& french pro boxing from this era....or before WW2.

Later when rules changed and had been noticed what stuff judges more often will see, training had been changed....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,550
Messages
55,636,617
Members
174,866
Latest member
john_k47

Share this page

Back
Top