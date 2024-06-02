Floyd vs "Soviet style" fighters

One of the dumbest criticisms of Inoue from casuals used to be that he hasn't fought any black fighters. This is before he destroyed Fulton of course. I guess this comes from the misconception that black fighters have a particular slick style. Ignoring the obviously idiotic assumption that your race dictates your fighting style, this criticism has a point in that until Fulton, Inoue hasn't fought any particularly "slick" opponents. But it also made me think he hasn't fought any Russian/Eastern Bloc fighters. A lot of those guys seem to have a certain style due to Soviet era training doctrines.



That was a long winded way of getting to my main point that I don't think Floyd has fought any opponent from that part of the world. Maybe he did in his amateur days but I don't know the details of his amateur career. I think the closest he got when they were talking about him facing Golovkin. When I look back at Floyd's career now, he seemed to have fought mostly guys of a certain style with a few exceptions like Marquez, Judah, Pacquiao. I wonder how he would have done or looked against Eastern Bloc fighters. Or even Cubans. Although I can't think of a post Mayweather-Pac era fighter at 147 who could give him trouble except for Crawford, and he's American. It would be really interesting how Floyd with deal with a Bivol or Lomachenko if they were his size.