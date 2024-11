KAZSoliloquy said: jack dempsey had a pretty explosive punching style, even if he wasn't a great athlete. i think he inspired cus quite a bit. the peekaboo stance was pretty revolutionary though. Click to expand...

Dempsey was a great puncher. The peekaboo is often refered to as a defensive tool, but I think its main purpose is to the keep the arms tight into the body for control when exploding. You could at least argue for its merits that way.