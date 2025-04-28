Why Are Akhmadaliev's Chances Against Inoue Dismissed?

Akhmadaliev has the perfect style to beat Inoue imo.



Most of Inoue's opponents make the mistake of trying to outbox him and win on the scorecards when they should instead look for big singular shots where they can punish his overaggression. Inoue may not be easy to hurt but we have seen many of his recent opponents land big shots on him. What makes MJ different from those recent opponents of Inoue is once he hurts someone they are rarely are able to recover which is why he has so many standing TKOs. MJ also has an exceptionally good chin so if him and Inoue get into a 1 for 1 exchange I feel confident he can take Inoue's best shot whereas I doubt Inoue can take MJ's best without being compromised.



Inoue has never really fought an athletic peer much less one that is naturally slightly bigger than him. I wouldn't favor MJ to win outright but its foolish imo to think he doesn't knock Inoue out at least 1 of every 3 times.