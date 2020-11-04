  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Elections First Ever Transgender State Senator Elected

ultramanhyata

ultramanhyata

Reclimbing Like Mountain
201104004423-sarah-mcbride-exlarge-169.jpg


I find the media's coverage of this milestone by Sarah McBride a little perplexing for the following reason.

When members of a certain branch of feminism suggest that a trans woman's experience of womanhood within the culture is fundamentally different than the experience of a biological woman's they are pilloried by a certain segment of the left.

On the other hand, while we know that many, many women have become both state and US senators prior to 2020, McBride is being singled out and congratulated by this same segment of the left for her unique achievement - due to her being a trans woman.

Is this not evidence that those who condemn allegedly "anti-trans" feminists ultimately make the same exact distinction between trans women and biological women in terms of their very different experiences within the culture?

Why do only some get to decide when a transgender woman may be considered a woman and when she is to be considered a "woman +"? Why isn't all such differentiation labeled transphobia?
 
i wanna be a attack helicopter.... but really if you are a dude and you wanna be a woman.... i cant really began to understand how you feeling...... so each their own
 
Staph infection said:
Is he fit for the position or did he only win because he likes to play dress up?
Probably won because of all the negative and positive attention given to trans person. Like it means anything anymore. No wonder the gays and lesbians dislike the T's in the alphabet community.
 
Over or under she will be part of the "squad"
 
from what i gather, it is indeed just to credit and validate people for what they've endured. is it part of the so-called "victimization complex"? yeah but literally everyone has always looked for a reason to say "i had it worse than you did and look how well i've done" since the dawn of time. this isn't new.

awesome for sarah though. can't be sure that trans people have a place in politics until they do.
 
ultramanhyata said:
It's too bad no one has attempted to actually address my OP. This isn't just a "hooray for the trans lady" thread.
I'm not knowledgeable with the in-squabbling of feminist movements but perhaps the asterisk will one day end. However as it stands right now it adds extra novelty and its in vogue with the intersectionalists. Its viewed as progress and progress should always be celebrated.
 
