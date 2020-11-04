I find the media's coverage of this milestone by Sarah McBride a little perplexing for the following reason.When members of a certain branch of feminism suggest that a trans woman's experience of womanhood within the culture is fundamentally different than the experience of a biological woman's they are pilloried by a certain segment of the left.On the other hand, while we know that many, many women have become both state and US senators prior to 2020, McBride is being singled out and congratulated by this same segment of the left for her unique achievement - due to her being awoman.Is this not evidence that those who condemn allegedly "anti-trans" feminists ultimately make the same exact distinction between trans women and biological women in terms of their very different experiences within the culture?Why do only some get to decide when a transgender woman may be considered a woman and when she is to be considered a "woman +"? Why isn'tsuch differentiation labeled transphobia?