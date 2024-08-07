Finish rate of current champions

jone's squatting is horrendous....
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Just a reminder folks. Tom who has a 100% finishing rate is not deserving of anything and is still working his way up.

Yes, but Tom has faced cans and never wases, while Alex has faced 5 successive Champions in a row, his last seven fights, with two of them (Adesanya and Procházka) he had to face twice.

Completely different level in strength of schedule.
 
IronGolem007 said:
Yes, but Tom has faced cans and never wases, while Alex has faced 5 successive Champions in a row, his last seven fights, with two of them (Adesanya and Procházka) he had to face twice.

Completely different level in strength of schedule.
He was not comparing him to Alex you tit. Never mentioned it. Dont be mad cos ya boy got decisions.
 
IronGolem007 said:
Yes, but Tom has faced cans and never wases, while Alex has faced 5 successive Champions in a row, his last seven fights, with two of them (Adesanya and Procházka) he had to face twice.

Completely different level in strength of schedule.
Lol wtf does Alex have to do with what I said? Is Alex really on your mind that much? good lord man lol..
 
HHJ said:
He was not comparing him to Alex you tit. Never mentioned it. Dont be mad cos ya boy got decisions.
Not mad, explaining something for idiots like you.

"He" doesn't have to compare; I can make my own comparisons, you ignorant simpleton fuck.

Because what I said is true. % Finishes tend to go down, as level of opposition goes up.

If Aspinall were facing prime Fedor / Stipe / Jones, etc., his percentages wouldn't be so high.
 
lol five people on this chart I had to guess, four whose title reign I'm skeptical/critical of because of who they're fighting or how they got the belts, three who I have positive impressions of, and one who I am a big fan of can't wait to see fight again.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Lol wtf does Alex have to do with what I said? Is Alex really on your mind that much? good lord man lol..
1. Because Alex is on the list;
2. It has nothing to do with what "you said," except that you're ignoring the very real intangibles of QUALITY OF OPPOSITION;
3. Alex is my favorite fighter out there right now, because he has faced higher-quality opposition the last two years than any other champion alive.

So it matters that his percentage-finish rate is that high, compared to the scrub-level opposition of other fighters; or the "decision only" record of fighters have faced higher opposition.
 
IronGolem007 said:
Not mad, explaining something for idiots like you.

"He" doesn't have to compare; I can make my own comparisons, you ignorant simpleton fuck.

Because what I said is true. % Finishes tend to go down, as level of opposition goes up.

If Aspinall were facing prime Fedor / Stipe / Jones, etc., his percentages wouldn't be so high.
He would face Stipe and Jones.

Cowards.
 
Belal nvr finished fam him always stay grindin' when he scrap 💯🇺🇸

Tommy boy always tryna get oot di scrap early prolly ain't got di cardio like Belal or Jones that's y he ain't HW champ yet he'll get there soon tho I'm sure

#AmericanHustle
 
