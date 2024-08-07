Finish rate of current champions

View attachment 1056854
Belal has finishes?
Just a reminder folks. Tom who has a 100% finishing rate is not deserving of anything and is still working his way up.
He was not comparing him to Alex you tit. Never mentioned it. Dont be mad cos ya boy got decisions.Yes, but Tom has faced cans and never wases, while Alex has faced 5 successive Champions in a row, his last seven fights, with two of them (Adesanya and Procházka) he had to face twice.
Completely different level in strength of schedule.
He would face Stipe and Jones.Not mad, explaining something for idiots like you.
"He" doesn't have to compare; I can make my own comparisons, you ignorant simpleton fuck.
Because what I said is true. % Finishes tend to go down, as level of opposition goes up.
If Aspinall were facing prime Fedor / Stipe / Jones, etc., his percentages wouldn't be so high.
Come on, Dana already said Aspinall has the next title shot, after Miocic. He shouldn't have to wait more than a year or two!Just a reminder folks. Tom who has a 100% finishing rate is not deserving of anything and is still working his way up.