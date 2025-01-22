  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Why are some fighters low finishers, and others are high finishers?

This isn't a knock on those with low finish rates.

Examples of low finishers:
- Merab has a 21% finish rate (4 out of 19 wins)
- Belal has a 25% finish rate (6 out of 24 wins)

But they are world champions and obviously, great fighters.

On the other hand, you have high finishers like:
- Shavkat: 95% finish (18 out of 19 wins)
- Aspinall: 100% finish (15 out of 15 wins)

Who are also good fighters.

What determines if a fighter will be a low finisher or high finisher?
 
High-level competition = low or no finishes
Low-level competition = high finishes

🤓
 
Genetics, different skillsets, different backgrounds, different mentalities. You work with what you have. Lean into your strengths and recognize your weaknesses basically
 
