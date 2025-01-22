Why are some fighters low finishers, and others are high finishers?

fries in the bag
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2025
- Messages
- 6
- Reaction score
- 3
This isn't a knock on those with low finish rates.
Examples of low finishers:
- Merab has a 21% finish rate (4 out of 19 wins)
- Belal has a 25% finish rate (6 out of 24 wins)
But they are world champions and obviously, great fighters.
----------------------------------------------------------
On the other hand, you have high finishers like:
- Shavkat: 95% finish (18 out of 19 wins)
- Aspinall: 100% finish (15 out of 15 wins)
Who are also good fighters.
----------------------------------------------------------
What determines if a fighter will be a low finisher or high finisher?
