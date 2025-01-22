Why are some fighters low finishers, and others are high finishers?

This isn't a knock on those with low finish rates.



Examples of low finishers:

- Merab has a 21% finish rate (4 out of 19 wins)

- Belal has a 25% finish rate (6 out of 24 wins)



But they are world champions and obviously, great fighters.



----------------------------------------------------------



On the other hand, you have high finishers like:

- Shavkat: 95% finish (18 out of 19 wins)

- Aspinall: 100% finish (15 out of 15 wins)



Who are also good fighters.



----------------------------------------------------------



What determines if a fighter will be a low finisher or high finisher?