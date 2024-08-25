Fights to make after UFC Cannonier vs Borralho

#5 Caio Barralho vs #2 Israel Adesanya - Great job by Caio, winning by unanimous decision tonight and doing great while doing it. We haven't seen anyone do that to Jared Cannonier in a while (other than Imavov but that was a bit early). Adesanya just lost last week and said that he wants to stay at 185 and there isn't much next for Izzy other than taking on up and comers. Caio's striking improved crazy other his career, I think 185 has a ton of options as we see Imavov/Allen fight next month and then Whittaker/Chimaev the very next month. Regardless this makes the most sense in my opinion as you get a young prospect who's striking looked good tonight but could still improve on his defense and you still have a Former Champion trying to get his belt back.



#6 Jared Cannonier vs #8 Paulo Costa - What a fight by Jared Cannonier, at 40 years of age he quite literally put on a great performance against a young gun. I'm a key believer in certain fights that need to be made before people retire and one I would want to see is Cannonier vs Paulo Costa. Both are on 2 fight losing streaks, title in the future is very slim but could this bring out the old Paulo one last time or could Cannonier beat Paulo and continue to stay in the Top 10?



#9 Tabatha Ricci #5 Amanda Lemos - Good win for Ricci and seeing as the 115 division is constantly just people at the Top 5 fighting each other because of no new contenders, I think Ricci getting her chance against Lemos is solid and would be a fun fight. Something to look forward next year as Ricci want's to go to Thailand and train more which is a great decision.

#10 Angela Hill vs Loma Lookboonmee - Tough loss for Hill, as she's 39 she is pretty much just taking the usual fights the UFC gives her, which is pretty much any opponent that she HASNT fought yet. I think Loma deserves a chance at a ranked opponent it's just how inactive she is, regardless when Hill is ready to return Loma should be the fight to make.



Ryan Loder vs Warlley Alves - Congrats to Loder tonight as he is the Middleweight Ultimate Fighter Winner! He is a bit older as a winner as he is already 33 as a prospect but who cares at this point. Loder has some pretty good wrestling and some nasty ground and pound and I think to introduce him to the UFC should be Veteran Warlley Alves. Alves is someone who has some great Jiu-Jitsu but is on a 4 fight losing streak and made the move to 185 and has been 0-2 since the move and desperately needs a win or he's outta here. Should be a good test for Loder as he enters the UFC on the official roster.



Robert Valentin - Regional Scene - Exact same reason as Kaan Ofli although Valentin could always fill in for a short notice replacement as he did show some good grappling exchanges tonight.



Mairon Santos vs Westin Wilson - What a great win for Mairon as he get's an amazing KO in the 2nd round to win the TUF 145 Finale. The just turned 24 years of age and is crazy young for the division and if he is ready to make a quick turn around and fight on UFC 307 in Salt Lake, I think he should take that chance against Westin Wilson who trains with Wonderboy who is also on that 307 card, if not 307 I would like this fight to be made regardless as Wilson is not the best so this is could be considered a layup for Santos and could be the start of a crazy run in the UFC!



Kaan Ofli - Regional Scene - We saw last season that the UFC went ahead and brought the loser of the finale to the roster but TUF should mean only the fighter that wins the Finale makes the roster, makes it feel more legit and makes it mean more in the end. This of course changes if they look like they actually belong and put up a good fight but he just didn't look UFC level tonight, let Ofli get a few wins on the Regional Scene and maybe he'll be able to comeback.



#12 Michael Morales vs Loser of #6 Gilbert Burns vs #8 Sean Brady - Great win for Morales and at only 25 years of age, it's crazy to consider what his ceiling can be in such short time. Most of the fighters up above him in the rankings are already booked or have fights about to be lined up but lucky for him 2 weeks from now we get to see Burns vs Brady and I think him getting the loser of that fight is a good jump in the rankings for him.



#13 Neil Magny vs Randy Brown - Tough loss for Magny but can't say we didn't expect it. Magny is 37 years old and doesn't really need to prove much as we know he isn't top caliber but he is a great test for prospects trying to hit the rankings. I think the next fighter that deserves a ranked fight is Randy Brown. Brown is 7-1 out of his last 8 fights which is crazy! That one loss is coming to JDM so it's quite obvious that he deserves a ranked opposition.



Gerald Meerschaert vs Paul Craig - Well if that isn't the most GM3 performance I don't know what is. Getting dropped early and then coming back later in the round and getting a submission by Arm-Triangle is a perfect way to end the night for GM3 while he get's the record for most finishes in the Middleweight division. He called out Paul Craig for Tampa and I don't see why not?! 2 insane crazy grapplers, should be a fun one!



Edmen Shahbazyan vs Cody Brundage - Another tough loss from Edmen. How many times can we count now where Edmen is looking good on the feet then just completely makes a mistake and ends up losing later on in the fight. It's happened to many times to count and now only at 26 years of age, he is already 6-5 in the UFC and in a weird spot. Someone else who is in a weird spot is Cody Brundage and I'm a bit shocked this fight hasn't happened yet. Time to find out which man's downfall inside the Octagon will happen quicker during the fight.



Francis Marshall vs Jeong Yeong Lee - All respect for Marshall taking this fight on short notice and getting the win by split decision. That's 2-2 in the UFC for him and probably saved his career a bit by getting the win tonight. I would assume he would move back down to Featherweight and if he does I think Yeong Lee is a great fight for both men. Lee just got TKO'd by Hyder Amil recently in a crazy fun fight that lasted only a minute. Both of these men are still very young and have a ton to improve on.



Dennis Buzukja vs Jose Delgado (DWCS) - When you're 1-3 you are more than likely are going to get released but that was a great fight that went to split decision and not to mention he has had 4 fights within a year which is extremely active and impressive. I think the UFC will give him one more fight and that being newly signed DWCS contract winner Jose Delgado. Delgado won his contract by finishing his opponent in the 2nd round by TKO and all of his Pro wins are by finish so it should be a good test for both men.



Zachary Reese vs Bruno Silva - Not the best showing for Reese, pretty clear that the UFC was expecting Reese to get a highlight finish or at least some kind of finish at all and it just didn't happen tonight. Not like it was a bad performance but in-terms of what the UFC was expecting, it wasn't there. Reese is still only 31 and I think he does deserve a bit of step up in competition and who better than the fun Bruno Silva. Bruno is a heavy hitter who had a controversial lose from an eye poke vs Weidman and should be expecting to come back later this year.



Jose Medina vs Robert Bryczek - Jeez is Medina one tough son of a gun... He took a heck of a beating tonight but showed a ton of toughness. I think he still looks quite small for 185 and I wouldn't mind a 170 move in the future whatsoever. I think a good fight to make is Robert Bryczek to see if he truly does belong at 185. Robert lost by decision in his debut against Ihor by decision and even got dropped and was supposed to fight at UFC 304 but had to pull out. This could be a fun match but expect Medina to do some more showboating.



Viacheslav Borshchev vs Terrance McKinney - Very fun fight from Slava Claus tonight, seems to be usual from him when it's a standup affair. Got right on the Microphone after and said he's down to fight tomorrow if that's the case and I love to hear that. I think the best and most fun fight to make currently for Slava Claus is Terrance McKinney. I mean who wouldn't want to see this fight where literally anything random could happen during it? I know they're going back to MSG later this year and I think this is the perfect fight to make for the fans.



James Llontop vs Kaynan Kruschewsky - These are 2 UFC prospects are 0-2 in the UFC and are pretty fun fighters nonetheless and both of these men just came out of absolute war's and close fights! There isn't much to talk about this match being made other than it would be very fun in front of a crowd! The loser of this fight more than likely fights a DWCS winner.



Jacqueline-Cavalcanti vs #13 Julia Avila - Now I wouldn't usually recommend a ranked opponent after only 2 wins and this one coming by split decision. But when Chelsea Chandler is ranked, all bets are off the table with this division. Avila has been out for 9 Months since her last fight against Miesha Tate where she got man handled the entire fight and took a decent amount of damage. We could see this later this year in Tampa or early next year.



Josiane Nunes vs Joselyne Edwards - Close fight but Nunes loses it by split decision. She is now on a 2 fight losing streak now bringing her UFC record to 3-2. Another fighter who is also a decent striker and is on a 2 fight losing streak is Joselyne Edwards. Bit surprised these 2 haven't already ran into each other but I think for 2 people who do need a win sooner than later, this is the fight to make.



Wang Cong vs Tereza Bleda - What an amazing debut for Wang Cong, the lady who has some history with Valentina... She got a 1 minute KO and went on the Mic after and said she wants to be on the Main Card in China while calling out #15 Casey O'Neil! One could easily argue she deserves a ranked opponent after that but I don't believe that Casey will turn around that quick after just fighting last week. I think giving her Tereza Bleda who was supposed to fight O'Neil originally before pulling out. I think if Wang Cong gets a finish here, give her a top 10 opponent but for now let's see if she can get past someone more skilled than Leonardo.



Victoria Leonardo - RELEASED - That's 1-4 in the UFC and she was given as a layup.