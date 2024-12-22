Fighting Nerds

I don't know what they are doing over there, but they are making some beasts. Very violent group (even the girl)

They all have top 5 potential imo. Depending on the machups they get, some might even get belts. Including Prates, who had an insane performance against Magny and the Leech. If his takedown defense holds up against better wrestlers than Magny, this division is gonna get cooked by Prates.
Very few guys at welterweight can compete with him on the feet.

Fighting nerds gang are slowly making their way up in the world. Cant wait for 2025!

Whos your favorite?
 
Still going with Caio, but Prates is a beast. Exciting group of individuals, the lot if them.
 
They're really good but I find them mega, mega cringeworthy.
 
I watched (mostly) this movie length documentary. It was pretty good.

 
Probably not the popular choice after last fight but Ruffy still my boy. He got pushed by brick headed dude with great cardio.
 
