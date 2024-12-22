I don't know what they are doing over there, but they are making some beasts. Very violent group (even the girl)They all have top 5 potential imo. Depending on the machups they get, some might even get belts. Including Prates, who had an insane performance against Magny and the Leech. If his takedown defense holds up against better wrestlers than Magny, this division is gonna get cooked by Prates.Very few guys at welterweight can compete with him on the feet.Fighting nerds gang are slowly making their way up in the world. Cant wait for 2025!Whos your favorite?