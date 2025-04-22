Kowboy On Sherdog
Carlos Prates says a win over Ian Garry puts him one fight away from the title:
"I want to fight twice this year and then fight for the belt in 2026."
YT Nicolas Henrique pic.twitter.com/zdRj1QHgSf
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 20, 2025
Carlos Prates thinks he is on the cusp of getting a UFC title shot.
Prates is scheduled to headline UFC Kansas City -- also known as UFC on ESPN 66 -- against Ian Garry on Saturday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. “The Nightmare” believes a win over Garry puts him just one more win away from a UFC welterweight title shot. While Prates has been unusually active since his UFC debut last year, the Brazilian is in no rush to fight again this year. Prates is looking at two fights this year and expecting a title shot by next year if he wins.
“I believe that if I beat Ian Garry, I’ll fight one more time and then I will fight for the title,” Prates told Nicolas Henrique. “I’m training well and taking good care of my body. I’m not rushing to take several fights this year. So I want to fight twice this year and fight for the belt in 2026.”
Prates earned his UFC contract with a technical knockout win over Mitch Ramirez on Dana White's Contender Series in 2023. He has since racked up four straight finishes within less than a year, taking home an extra $50,000 performance bonus each time. Meanwhile, Garry is coming off his lone career loss in what essentially was a title eliminator against Shavkat Rakhmonov. “The Future” is 8-1 in the UFC with three finishes.
