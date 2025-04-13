Fighting Nerds: is the team making the fighters or the fighters making the team?

Is it the coaching or did they just get lucky and got a bunch of good athletes in the same place?

If all of them were ragdolling and finishing people it seems they would get more credit than they do now. All the fighters styles seem so unique that it's kind of hard to put a finger on what the nerds are doing right.
Are they really good at gameplans? Are they training in innovative ways? Is it the ambient/mindset of the team that allows them to perform at a high level on fight night? Is there some kind of pattern they're all doing that we aren't noticing?

I'm not sure what is the secret but I lean really heavily that it's more the team making the fighters than the fighters making the team.
 
I have no idea but they all look absolutely elite in their own way. None of them have the same style of fighting except for their aggressiveness.
 
Fighters always make the team. People need to realize that most of the elite fighters would have been elite wherever decent team they trained.
 
