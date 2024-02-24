Ferreira beats Francis

ipowerslapmywife
6’8, 265 lbs, 85inch reach and KO power. Francis gonna take back to back Ls
Bader turtles up everytime he’s in trouble or gets caught. He straight up quits and has no fight in himFerreira is the HW goat and Bader was never good
Francis has never been hit flush by a power puncher. Stipe stumbled him but lacks one punch ko power. His chin will be tested if he fights RenanThe guy who lost 3 straight to Abreu, Delija and Kuniev def beating Francis LOL
Bader almost always loses to power punchers. Francis has one of the best chins in MMA and he's the better wrestler here. Weve seen Renan outgrappled by mids.
Boxing? If he wins in boxing he will not return to MMA.Imagine Francis wins the HW titles and then loses to that guy hahaha or Bader even? Insane
