Ferreira beats Francis

He already has 6 losses (3 of them overturned to NC's). Bader is just an idiot running straight into the pocket with his chin up.
 
The guy who lost 3 straight to Abreu, Delija and Kuniev def beating Francis LOL

Bader almost always loses to power punchers. Francis has one of the best chins in MMA and he's the better wrestler here. Weve seen Renan outgrappled by mids.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Francis has never been hit flush by a power puncher. Stipe stumbled him but lacks one punch ko power. His chin will be tested if he fights Renan
 
I enjoy a good troll a count when the poster is funny.

OP is not one of those people.
 
Not saying it’s impossible. But Bader made him look good.
 
The guy got molested by Kidson Abreu. If he does become the lineal ufc hw champ it would be quite the turnaround.
 
You know that organisation/division sucks when the champion is a freaking 40 year old Bader. The same guy who was losing to the top UFC guys a decade ago in his prime
 
Shit I never heard of this guy but when I saw his stats you posted in op I just realized that he was a legitimate heavyweight. I’ve never seen what he looks like before for some reason in my head I’ve been picturing a 185/205 who just gained weight and got jacked as fuck like bader for the hell of it. Still even without seeing any of his fights I can’t pick against big frank until he gives a reason to. Besides Lewis and stipe 1 I think he’s knocked out all of his other opponents
 
