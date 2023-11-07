panem-et-circenses
“An FBI raid at the home of New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s chief fundraiser Thursday morning is said to be part of an investigation to determine whether Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with a Brooklyn-based construction company to funnel foreign money into the campaign coffers, multiple law enforcement officials told CNN.”
CNN
NYMag
. . . may have “bundled” donations by going into New York’s Turkish American communities and getting US citizens of Turkish origin to act as “straw contributors.”
CNN
Something is stinking within NYC politics, and it might be coming from the mayor’s office.
Adams 2021 campaign counsel Vito Pitta told CNN that “the campaign has always held itself to the highest standards. The campaign will of course comply with any inquiries, as appropriate.”
Mayor Adams cameo in a Turkish movie.
When he was Brooklyn borough president, Adams had a cameo role in the 2017 romantic comedy New York Masalı(“Fairytale of New York”), which was billed as the first Turkish film ever shot entirely in New York City and the U.S.
NYMag
