Law FBI investigation of NYC Mayor Eric Adams; Eric Adams’ approval rating drops to 28%

May 26, 2021
6,054
9,320
An FBI raid at the home of New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s chief fundraiser Thursday morning is said to be part of an investigation to determine whether Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with a Brooklyn-based construction company to funnel foreign money into the campaign coffers, multiple law enforcement officials told CNN.”

. . . may have “bundled” donations by going into New York’s Turkish American communities and getting US citizens of Turkish origin to act as “straw contributors.”
CNN

Something is stinking within NYC politics, and it might be coming from the mayor’s office.

Adams 2021 campaign counsel Vito Pitta told CNN that “the campaign has always held itself to the highest standards. The campaign will of course comply with any inquiries, as appropriate.”
84621991cb5887ca9997fd4ae98cd79193-New-York-Masal--Eric-Adams-cameo.2x.rhorizontal.w700.jpg

Mayor Adams cameo in a Turkish movie.

When he was Brooklyn borough president, Adams had a cameo role in the 2017 romantic comedy New York Masalı(“Fairytale of New York”), which was billed as the first Turkish film ever shot entirely in New York City and the U.S.
NYMag
 
Scerpi said:
Interesting... Why would Turkey be so invested in Eric Adams?

lol...

This seems like a colossal fuck up from this chief fundraiser.
KSK, the construction company at the center of the raid, might have something to do with it. Turkey —> KSK —> Adams campaign is what’s under investigation.

It turns out that Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi, a bank owned by the Turkish government, has underwritten KSK’s activities for years in the five boroughs—with the construction firm, its principals, and its affiliates receiving at least $14.9 million in loans from the bank. The lender has also extended KSK and its associates lines of credit worth $7.4 million.
Daily Beast
 
Adams is an idiot who happen to have had the right job and was a good color to be a mayoral candidate.

He's obviously a dumb dumb looking to cash in on his newly found position of power. He's been taking campaign contributions in exchange for favors since he go into office.

It's only a matter of time before something gets him. He'll go down along with BiBlaseo as one of the worst mayors in NYC history.
 
Scerpi said:
Interesting... Why would Turkey be so invested in Eric Adams?

lol...

This seems like a colossal fuck up from this chief fundraiser.
I'm not sure.

U.N. in NYC?

NYPD has international offices in a dozen or so countries. Is there one in Turkey?
 
cincymma79 said:
Right after he called out Biden…
Had bumped a thread about the NYC migrant crisis when this happened, because the raid of the campaign lady literally happened the day Adams was in DC, supposed to meet with Biden over the migrant issue. Which then prompted Adams to cancel the meeting.

like dude should have known he was installed there to shut up and not be uppity.

anyways, now he is involved in the investigation too. Dude should have known Uncle Joe would send his red police after him once he opened his mouth.

 
HereticBD said:
Regardless of the reasons, this piece of shit huckster deserves everything that's coming to him. He's a fraud. A very stupid fraud, that apparently has pissed everyone off, and not just his opponents.
lol, one of his first acts as mayor was appointing his brother, who was in no way qualified, to deputy police commissioner, base salary $210k. But after an ethics complaint ruled he was not able to receive that salary, only $1, they backed down.
 
"I am outraged and angry if anyone attempted to use the campaign to manipulate our democracy and defraud our campaign," Adams said in a statement Friday. "I want to be clear, I have no knowledge, direct or otherwise, of any improper fundraising activity-and certainly not of any foreign money. We will of course work with officials to respond to inquiries, as appropriate-as we always have."

ABC7

His political career is in the toilet, tbh. Even if he’s cleared, I think the next primary challenge will end his run.
 
Misfit23 said:
Corrupt FBI at it again... Or something like that...
Well if they are going after Eric Adams it might support that idea because they seem to have forgotten about deBlassio who can't account for a billion that went to his wife's foundation.

Eric Adams is a huge step.up.from Billy boy. Perfect? No. But a huge step in the right direction.
 
