It wasn't domination by any means. I was actually disappointed with Movsar's game plan and in-game IQ last night. He came in, looking to strike and barely initiated any takedowns.



It was fairly obvious early on, Aljo was looking to take the fight to the ground and Movsar barely adapted which is why Aljo was having so much success with the takedowns.



I truly believe, if he initiated the takedowns he would have had far more success.



Topuria is a different beast BUT Movsar with a high pace could potentially gas him out.