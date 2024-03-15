Eternal MMA 83: John Martin Fraser vs. Ben Johnston | 16. March | UFC Fight Pass

EMMA - Eternal MMA 83: Gold Coast EMMA - Eternal MMA 83: Gold Coast pits John Martin Fraser vs Ben Johnston fight in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia on Mar 16, 2024.

I really enjoy Australian boxing, so I have a lot of trust in the MMA scene there as well. I've never seen an Australian MMA event before. For those who want to join in, you can watch the main card on Saturday on UFC Fight Pass. I might not be able to watch it live, but I'll catch the replay for sure. By the way, there are also prelims available on Eternalmma.com, but they seem to only include amateur fights.