How to Watch LFA 180 The Legacy Fighting Alliance has put together its sophomore event in The Bluegrass State on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Legacy Fighting Alliance has put together its sophomore event in The Bluegrass State with LFA 180 on Friday at the Broadbent Arena in Louisville, Kentucky.A highly anticipated flyweight showdown will take center stage, as standout talents Kevin Fernandez and Igor Sergio Gordo Siqueira lock horns, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the future of the division. Fernandez debuted for the organization in December 2016 in the Legacy Fighting Championship amateur series, merely three months after turning 17. “Lil Dragon” enjoyed a successful amateur career in both mixed martial arts and muay thai before turning pro in June 2021. The Texas native has landed the most significant opportunity of his career coming off a successful 2023 campaign, which included a pair of arm-triangle choke submission wins. He was also nominated for the LFA Fans’ Choice Awards for “Male Fighter of the Year.” Meanwhile, Siqueira engaged in a thrilling title fight with Cody Davis at LFA 161 but lost via technical knockout in the fifth round. Despite the loss, “The Golden Boy,” who trains alongside the legendary Pitbull Brothers, remains confident he can get back to winning ways against Fernandez.LFA 180 streams to UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars: